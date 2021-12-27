News

Corruption: Somalia’s President suspends PM

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said on Monday he had suspended Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble until corruption investigations against the PM are completed, reports Reuters.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NDLEA promotes 3, 506 officers to break years of stagnation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairman/ Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), has approved the immediate promotion of 3,506 officers and men to their next ranks, thus breaking the jinx of long years of stagnation in the agency. This followed a report by the harmonisation committee set up by the […]
News Top Stories

Obaseki’s victory ends godfatherism in Nigerian politics – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar said the victory of the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki in Saturday’s Edo governorship election is a new dawn.   Atiku said the victory was a declaration of independence from “the antidemocratic forces of godfatherism and militarism,” adding “no victory could be sweeter than this.”   The […]
News

Group lauds MDAs’ accountability, probity under PMB’s administration

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Civil Rights Groups (CCRG) has rated ministries, parastatals and agencies under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration high on accountability, probity and transparency.  The coalition said it made this conclusion after scrutinizing policy formulation and implementation across the various MDAs.  Unveiling its interim report on Monday at a press conference in Abuja, President, Comrade Isaac Ikpa, said various indices indicate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica