Corruption war: EFCC eases process of reporting financial crimes

In its determination to win citizens’ confidence in the on-going fight against corruption in the country, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has developed an Application that is designed to ease the process of reporting economic and financial crimes.

Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, while unveilingtheApp – EagleEye- atthe commission’s headquarters in Abujayesterday, assuredthepublicof confidentialityandsecrecy of information on reporting of suspicious assets and others. According to Bawa, all that was required was for those with genuine information about suspected looters, to visit the site, fill in details and location of suspicious activities, and send such. While noting that details of those making the complaints remained optional, he assured the public of adequate reward, as was with the whistle-blower policy. He, however, said that such must be stated for clarity purposes. Nonetheless, Bawa warned against malicious complaints, which he vowed would be visited with applicable laws.

He clarified that the development was not meant to serve as a substitute to the traditional and known process of writing and submitting petitions to the anti-graft agency.“Apart from complementing the existing channels for reporting economic crimes, the unique advantage of this application is that it eliminates direct person-to-person interface in the reporting process and guarantees anonymity, which is an added incentive to effective whistle blowing policy,” the EFCC’s boss said.

