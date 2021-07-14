News

Corruption war: EFCC eases process of reporting financial crimes

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

…says Eagle Eye App conceals citizens’ identities

In its determination to win citizens’ confidence in the on-going fight against corruption in the country, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has developed an Application that is designed to ease the process of reporting economic and financial crimes.

Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, while unveiling the App – Eagle Eye – at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, Wednesday, assured the public of confidentiality and secrecy of information on reporting of suspicious assets and others.

According to Bawa, all that was required was for those with genuine information about suspected looters, to visit the site, fill in details and location of suspicious activities, and send.

While noting that details of those making the complaints remained optional, he assured of adequate reward, as is with the whistle blower policy.

He, however, said such must be stated, for clarity purposes.

Nonetheless, Bawa warned against malicious complaints, which he vowed will be visited with applicable laws.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US coronavirus cases pass 25m

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of coronavirus cases in the United States crossed 25 million on Sunday, a Reuters tally showed, as states accelerate their vaccine distribution and more infectious strains are found globally. States including North Dakota and West Virginia have injected more than 83% of their allocated doses into residents’ arms, according to data from […]
News Top Stories

WHO: $28.5bn needed to finance COVID-19 tools

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Africa confirmed cases surpass 1.9m The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that $28.5 billion is urgently needed to finance the access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator to ensure equitable and worldwide access to vaccines and other equipment to combat the pandemic. The Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, disclosed this yesterday while addressing the […]
News Top Stories

Lawan blames revenue loss on agencies’ inefficiency

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Philip Nyam

Gbajabiamila: We’ll pass budget that reflects our realities Reps slate Tuesday, Wednesday for commencement of debate President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, declared that the inefficiency of government agencies was responsible for revenue losses. Lawan also tasked Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to not only protect jobs, but to create more opportunities. He implored the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica