Corruption war: EFCC eases process of reporting financial crimes

…says Eagle Eye App conceals citizens’ identities

In its determination to win citizens’ confidence in the on-going fight against corruption in the country, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has developed an Application that is designed to ease the process of reporting economic and financial crimes.

Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, while unveiling the App – Eagle Eye – at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, Wednesday, assured the public of confidentiality and secrecy of information on reporting of suspicious assets and others.

According to Bawa, all that was required was for those with genuine information about suspected looters, to visit the site, fill in details and location of suspicious activities, and send.

While noting that details of those making the complaints remained optional, he assured of adequate reward, as is with the whistle blower policy.

He, however, said such must be stated, for clarity purposes.

Nonetheless, Bawa warned against malicious complaints, which he vowed will be visited with applicable laws.

