Corruption war: Youth Council declares support for Buhari

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sustain the tempo of the ongoing fight against corruption, assuring him of its total supoort to the cause of ridding the country of graft and other acts of malfeasance by past and present public office holders.

President of the NYCN, Comrade Solomon Adodo, made the declaration, Monday in Abuja, during an anti-corruption walk tagged, “National Youth Solidarity Anti-Corruption Walk”.

The walk, which drew hundreds of youth from across the country, commenced at the Unity Fountain, and was expected to terminate at the Villa gate, where the council will deliver a letter of solidarity to the President.

In the letter read to journalists, Adodo applauded the President for the huge cash and assets recoveries made so far by anti-graft agencies, arguing that never had such feat been achieved in the nation’s recent history.

He said of particular note,was the ongoing forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), with attendant shocking revelations by the dramatis personae.

“We write to you, our father, role model and capable leader on the above subject matter, and we bring you solidarity greetings from the Nigerian youths at home and in the Diaspora.

“Your determination to save us from the destruction which endemic corruption entails for the future is totally appreciated by the Nigerian youths. This is the reason for our Solidarity Rally today, and this letter to convey our stand to you in writing.

“The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) thanks you and stand by you for all the loots recovered so far. In spite of all the sabotage by some of the people you have entrusted with sensitive assignments, the anti-corruption fight is on good course.

“Today, amongst other things, the country have recovered a lot of monies looted from our common treasury, and properties acquired through corruption. We have also been saved from the criminal nightmare of the P&ID by the focus of your Government, especially through the efforts of your Patriotic and loyal Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN).

“We know that hell has been let lose because of your insistence that the quantum corruption in the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) must be thoroughly investigated. This is the first time a Nigerian President is committed to saving the Niger-Delta people through Probity. All the culprits and opposition have aligned to deceive the country, malign your person and criticize the Government. But the Nigerian Youths are with you. We shall win those detractors and punish them under our law for their crimes,” Adodo said.