Corruption: ‘We need PVN to end diversion of stolen funds

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Imo East senatorial district, Uche Onyeagucha, has said that Nigeria urgently needs Property Verification Number (PVN) to unmask those hiding stolen funds in the real estate sector.

Onyeagucha, who spoke in Owerri yesterday while unveiling his legislative agenda said: “If Nigerians are indeed serious about fighting corruption, they would have realised that the Bank Verification Number (BVN) cannot on its own track down corrupt elements in the country who have learnt to stash away their stolen funds in real estate investments.

That is why we need to introduce the PVN to unmask the identity of all property owners and make it difficult to hide stolen money in the sector.” A lawyer and rights activist, Onyeagucha, said his mission as a senator for Imo East, is to reinvent representation, restore his people’s pride of place.

 

