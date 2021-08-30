Corruption: We’re vindicated by Amaechi’s confession – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it has been vindicated by the alleged confession of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, that “stealing is going on quietly under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC).”

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said that the alleged confession also further confirmed that the Buhari-led APC administration has been providing official cover for corrupt officials, “who have turned government agencies to cash cows and Automated Teller Machines (ATM) for themselves, their cronies, family members and mistresses.”

According to the party, the situation as presented by Amaechi shows that ‘quiet stealing’ is a policy of the APC administration.

“This explains why the administration is heavy on propaganda and has failed to prosecute its officials and APC leaders openly indicted for corruption, but only resort to ‘easing out’ (them) with a pat on the wrist,” the party said.

PDP noted that the alleged confession by Amaechi exposes why the APC administration has failed to recover the over N25 trillion reportedly stolen by APC leaders in various government agencies.

“Nigerians now have a clearer picture on how the N9.3 trillion as detailed in the reported NNPC memo was stolen; how over N2 trillion was allegedly siphoned under fraudulent subsidy regime as well as how the N1.1 million worth of crude oil was reportedly stolen using 18 unregistered vessels.

“This is in addition to the revelation by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), that billions of naira meant for security under the APC could not be traced.

“Nigerians now know how billions of naira reportedly stolen from various agencies including the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in which a very top APC government official was indicted, as well as the N500 billon Social Investment Programme fund, as revealed by First Lady, Aisha Buhari, were siphoned.”