Corruption: Why Buhari won’t resign – FG

The Federal Government has ruled out any possibility of President Muhammadu Buhari yielding to the clamour for his resignation from office on account of the perceived failure of the fight against corruption in the country. The anti-corruption war was a major plank of President Buhari’s electioneering in 2015 and it is believed to have helped him capture millions of votes during the historic election.

However, Nigerians have recently been inundated with allegations of monumental corruption in a number of government agencies, including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a key anti-corruption agency in Nigeria. Many Nigerians, especially critics of the administration, have interpreted these developments as signs that the fight against corruption had either failed or waning.

But the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described such negative narratives and the demand for Buhari’s resignation as “nothing but infantile.”

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, Mohammed said that the fight against corruption, a cardinal programme of the administration, “is alive and well.” He said that the revelations of the past few weeks, especially the arrest and interrogation of the suspended chairman of the EFCC, CP Ibrahim Magu, were indications that the administration was not ready to sweep any allegation of corruption under the carpet.

According to Mohammed, the multiple probes going on in different agencies manned by loyalists of the ruling party show there are no sacred cows in the fight against corruption. “Our fight against corruption is blind to party affiliation, position in government and any other consideration. If the nation’s anti-corruption czar can be investigated, then the fight against corruption cannot be deemed to be fake, neither can it be said to be waning.

“Unlike the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), we will not cover up for anyone, including the members of our party and government, who face corruption allegations.

“President Buhari, the African Union’s Anti-Corruption Champion, who also has an impeccable reputation globally, remains the driver of the fight and no one, not the least the PDP under whose watch Nigeria was looted dry, can taint his image or reverse the gains of the fight.

Anyone who disagrees that the anti-corruption fight is alive and well is free to dare us,” he said. Mohammed said that while he cannot go into the details of the various corruption allegations because they are all still under investigation, the allegations of corruption in some of these agencies were not new.

“What is new is the speed and seriousness with which this administration has tackled, and is still tackling, the allegations. Had such attention been paid to the running of the NDDC by previous administrations, the commission would probably have avoided its present predicament. “Is it not a sad irony, then, that those under whose watch the alleged freewheeling spending by the commission started are now the ones accusing those who are cleaning it up after them of corruption?

As I said earlier, this administration’s fight against corruption is as strong as ever, and we have the records to back up this claim,” he said.

According to the minister, the Buhari administration has recorded over 1,400 convictions and recovered funds in excess of N800 billion besides the forfeiture of ill-gotten assets. He said that besides the convictions and loot recoveries, the government has also been putting in place enduring institutional reforms that will deter acts of corruption.

