Business

Corruption: World Bank sanctions 35 firms, individuals in fiscal year 2022

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

As part of its efforts to advance the fight against fraud and corruption in the development projects it finances, the World Bank has said that it sanctioned 35 firms and individuals in fiscal year 2022. The bank, which stated this in a statement announcing the release of its “Sanctions System Annual Report for fiscal year 2022,” yesterday, disclosed that of the 35 affected firms and individuals, 32 were debarred with conditional release, making them ineligible to participate in project and operations financed by the institutions of the World Bank Group. It added that three firms were sanctioned with conditional non-debarment, leaving them eligible, as long as they continue to meet certain agreed-upon conditions while under sanction.

The statement said that the institution also recognized 72 cross-debarments from other multilateral development banks (MDBs), while 30 World Bank Group debarments were eligible for recognition by other MDBs. According to the statement: “The joint report of the World Bank Group’s Integrity Vice Presidency (INT), Office of Suspension and Debarment (OSD), and Sanctions Board, illustrates how in a time of increasingly complex global challenges and historic development support by the World Bank Group, the institution’s sanctions system was resolute in maintaining its anticorruption oversight of the institution’s development financing.”

“While our institution continues to provide historic levels of support around the world, it remains critical that these funds are used in a transparent and accountable manner and only for their intended purposes. We must be continually vigilant against corruption in the projects supported by the Bank Group,” noted World Bank Group President David Malpass in the report’s foreword. “The offices that comprise the sanctions system work together to send a clear message: corruption has no place in development,” he noted.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Immoral oil, gas profits must be taxed – UN

Posted on Author Reporter

  UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for oil and gas companies to face special taxes. His comments come as surging energy prices sparked by the war in Ukraine push industry profits to new highs, reports the BBC. Guterres said it was “immoral” for firms to be profiting from the crisis. Russia’s invasion of […]
Business

World Bank: Remittances to Nigeria, others to fall by 9% this year

Posted on Author Reporter

Tony Chukwunyem   Remittances to Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan African countries are likely to drop by 9 per cent to $44billion in 2020 due to the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the World Bank has said. The Bank, which made this prediction in its latest, “Migration and Development Brief,” also projected that as the […]
Business

Morelife: 9mobile slashes local, international call rates

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

In a bold move to enable its customers stay in touch with their loved ones at a much more affordable cost, one of Nigeria’s leading telecommunications operators, 9mobile, has launched a communication package tagged Morelife. Morelife is a voice-based prepaid package that allows customers to make calls at 11k/s to all networks in Nigeria and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica