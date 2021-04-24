Cortisol or working in the wrong place can kill you

Human chemistry is fascinating and has a bigger impact on how we work, feel and experience life than most of us are aware. It goes as far as that being unhappy and feeling threatened and unsafe will trigger chemical reactions in your body that will affect your daily life and organism and can -ultimately- KILL you. Cortisol is a hormone that among several other effects and helps the body to cope with stress in conjunction with adrenalin.

This natural mechanism is useful in danger and stress situations and once the danger and stress have disappeared, the systems that were affected or disabled to be able to focus more on the threat, will usually be restored again. But in a situation where there is a consistent level of threat and stress, chronical consequences will set-in, even when the stress-level is lower.

Common consequences are high blood pressure and heart diseases, weakened immune system, digestive issues, anxiety and chronical headaches. Many of us will have experienced stress headache, pain in the chest during stressful situations or were more inclined to small illnesses due to a weakened immune system.

A typical modern scenario with a consistent stress and threat level is a “toxic”-work-environment and a corporate culture where there is a continuous chance to be fired. Given thousands of people that die on a yearly basis, due to heart disease and other forms of diseases, it is safe to say that working in a stressful environment can kill you and it will at least seriously affect your physical and mental health.

The effects are even worse when you know that the families of those affected will be seriously impacted by the physical and mental effects of those who work in toxic environments. Some of us feel strong and claim to be able to withstand it but – out of own experience – I know it will take its toll. This is even the more reason why employers should create conducive atmosphere and supportive corporate culture as happy employees are more productive, creative and show initiative beyond their job description. Workers in a toxic environment should decide to leave for the sake of their health and that of their family. This article is inspired by the book – “Leaders Eat Last” from Simon Sinek. It helped me to understand what happened to me and how I felt at various workplaces, where I was often stressed and unhappy.

*Ronald Stilting, is of Zebra Hospitality, a hotel management and consulting firm

Like this: Like Loading...