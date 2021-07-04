Coscharis Leads In Local Manufacture Of Vehicles –Jelani

•Introduces Ford Trucks into Nigeria market

•Unveils 2012 Ford Explorer

As the 50th edition of the Lagos Motor Fair gets underway, the Director General of National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Engr. Aliyu Jelani has reiterated the determination of the Federal Government to promote the growth of the automotive industry in the country even as he has praised Coscharis Motors for the massive investments it has made the in local assembly of Ford and Renault vehivles in Nigeria.

Jelani, who is a revered auto designer of international repute, noted that the total investments in local assembly by Coscharis and other investors had hit N500 billion (over $1billion) as at 2019, with an installed capacity of over 500,000 vehicles per year.

He assured that the request made by the representative of the Managing Director of Coscgarus Motors at the event, the General Manager, Marketing Mr. Babarinde Abiono for an enabling environment and government support for the Nigerian auto firms to thrive, remains the sole objective of the Federal Government and is being pursued with vigour.

He disclosed that NADDC is determined to ensure that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive Order 2 and 5 which directs all Federal Government agencies to buy only made-in-Nigeria products including vehicles is diligently enforced, even as he said that the progress made by investors in the Nigerian auto industry indicates that the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) is working.

He said to support the industry, NADDC has built six automotive training centers across the country, one in every geopolitical zone of the country.

For products standardisation, three standards testing centers have been built in Ikorodu, Lagos State, Zaria in Kaduna State and lastly in Enugu, capital of Enugu State. Jelani later went to unveil the Ford trucks, and construction vehicles being introduced into the Nigerian market for the first time by Coscharis Motors.

He also unveiled the the Ford Explorer 2021 model and the range of Renult cars all from Coscharis Motors. Sunday Telegraph reports that one that excited the DG most was the revelation that most of the vehicles on display were assembled at the Coscharis Assemby plant in Lagos.

Meanwhile, earlier in an address to mark the opening of the 15th edition of the Lagos Motor Fair, promoter of the auto show, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Igwe had decried the set back caused to the Nigerian auto industry by the 2021 Finance Act, saying it was unwise for the government to sacrifice long term industry growth and developmet on alter of short term gain of collecting high import duties from imported fairly-used vehicles.

