Coscharis Motors collaborate with AIICO, Tangerine Insurance

Coscharis Motors, AIICO, Tangerine Insurance Partnership, A Game Changer – Maduka – autojosh Coscharis Group has entered into partnership with AIICO Insurance and Tangerine General Insurance to provide Nigerians a top notch insurance package on all vehicle brands being offered by Coscharis Motors. The Coscharis Motors Plc arm of the group is a leading distributor of several brands of luxury cars in Nigeria, including Rolls-Royce, BMW, MINI, Range Rover, Ford, Renault and Jaguar. The President/Chief Executive Officer of Coscharis Group, Cosmas Maduka, said that the partnership will provide existing and prospective customers of Coscharis, AIICO and Tangerine avenues to enjoy premium automobile aftersales service backed with risk protection

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...