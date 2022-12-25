Coscharis Motors collaborate with AIICO, Tangerine Insurance

Coscharis Motors, AIICO, Tangerine Insurance Partnership, A Game Changer – Maduka – autojosh Coscharis Group has entered into partnership with AIICO Insurance and Tangerine General Insurance to provide Nigerians a top notch insurance package on all vehicle brands being offered by Coscharis Motors. The Coscharis Motors Plc arm of the group is a leading distributor of several brands of luxury cars in Nigeria, including Rolls-Royce, BMW, MINI, Range Rover, Ford, Renault and Jaguar. The President/Chief Executive Officer of Coscharis Group, Cosmas Maduka, said that the partnership will provide existing and prospective customers of Coscharis, AIICO and Tangerine avenues to enjoy premium automobile aftersales service backed with risk protection
Related Articles
Banks record mixed performance as revenue records marginal growth
A review of half year financial performance of banks for the audited financial period ended June 30, 2021, showed that the banking industry has continued to thrive amidst challenges. But Tier 2 banks are facing difficulty in growing revenue as Mckinsey predicts tougher times in the years ahead. Bamidele Famoofo reports. The Nigerian banking industry […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Access Bank wins 5 global brand magazine awards
Access Bank Plc clinched five awards at the recently concluded 2021 global brand magazine awards, according to a press release. The statement said that the bank emerged the winner across five categories, namely – Best Mobile Banking App, Africa; Best Agro Banking Brand, Nigeria; Best Digital Banking Brand, Nigeria; Best CSR Bank, Nigeria and Best […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Coronation Insurance posts N9.66bn income
Coronation Insurance Plc has announced an income of N9.66 billion in 2021 while gross premium written in the year under review was N14.13 billion. Net underwriting income stood at N9.66 billion, total underwriting profit of N1.25 billion and investment income stood at N1.51 billion. Total assets stood at N39.80 billion while share capital of N11.99 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)