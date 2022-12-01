Business

Coscharis Motors’ customers to access premium insurance coverage from AIICO

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Coscharis Motors Limited, a leading brand in the Nigerian automobile industry, has partnered with AIICO Insurance Plc to embed insurance into its automobile sales. As a result, existing and prospective customers of Coscharis will continue to enjoy premium automobile after-sales service backed with risk protection from the underwriting company, guaranteeing peace of mind at a minimal cost from the moment they purchase any vehicle of their choice.

the launch, Mr. Abiona Babarinde, Coscharis Group’s General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communication, said: “We have entered into this value-based collaboration in our quest to continuously offer the best value to our wide range of customers. “With this integrated insurance package, we can guarantee our customers immediate insurance coverage at the time of car purchase across all of our showrooms, as well as a quick and stress-free claims process should the need arise.” According to Mr. Piyush Srivastava, Head, Partnership & Alliance at AIICO, “we appreciate the trust reposed on us by the Coscharis Group, giving us this platform to bring on board our experience, expertise and capacity for underwriting this kind of business. “From this partnership, Coscharis Motors’ clients stand to gain significantly.

Among other backend processes in place, we have developed procedures to speed up the claims process and they would enjoy a seamless customer experience. In addition, customers are to get priority attention for necessary repairs or replacements.” According to Gbenga Ilori, AIICO’s Head of Retail Business, “our approach to business is built on a deep understanding of the markets we operate in.

This partnership illustrates our commitment to providing solutions to the identified needs.” AIICO Insurance Plc., is a household name in insurance and has been in the underwriting business for nearly six decades and currently ranks highest by gross written premium in the industry for two consecutive years (2020 and 2021).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Coca-Cola flags off reward promo for consumers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Coca-Cola Nigeria says it has kicked off a consumer- reward campaign for football lovers. The promo tagged ‘Coca- Cola Believe and Win Under the Crown Promo’, with prizes worth over N400 million, five consumers across the country will get to experience the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with an all-expense paid trip to Qatar […]
Business

Analysts forecast ‘moderate’ depreciation of naira

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Analysts at AZA, Africa’s largest nonbank currency broker by trading volume, said at the weekend that they were sticking to their prediction that there would be a slight drop in the value of naira and other sub-Saharan currencies this year.   In a note obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, the analysts said that […]
Business

OML 141: Investor pays $0.25m for oil field offshore Nigeria

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Further to the announcement made on March 23, 2021, ADM Energy, a natural resources investing company, said it had completed its acquisition of a controlling interest in a risk sharing agreement for the development of the large-scale Barracuda Field in OML 141 (the “Field”), an existing discovery and near-term production asset in swamp/shallow waters offshore […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica