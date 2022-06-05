Coscharis Motors launches the all new Bronco at Lagos Motor Fair

Business

Coscharis Motors has launched the all-new Bronco into the Nigerian market at the Lagos Motor Fair, to the amazement of all that were present at the fair. Speaking during the launch, Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, said, “The Bronco has come home to stay in Nigeria.

 

Given the adventurous nature of our people and the challenging topography of some of our communities, the Bronco will soon become a must-have for everyone who can afford it.”

 

Babarinde further said, “The Bronco is engineered to deliver thrilling and confident off-road experience, building on the DNA of the original 1966 Bronco and its racing heritage. It gets even better with ingenious new updatable technologies and adventure-ready attributes created for today’s outdoor enthusiasts.”

The Bronco comes loaded with lots of off-road safety and comfort features and is engineered to take you to epic places, with capability to deliver confidence on any type of terrain.

 

Also speaking, Deputy  General Manager, Ford Sales, Coscharis Motors, Justin Ngini said, “The Bronco Wildtrak you are seeing today assures of value for money as it comes packed with a 2.7L Ecoboost Engine, 10 speed Automatic Transmission, 17 Inches Black Gloss-Painted Aluminium Wheels, Sound Deadening Headliner, 6 Speaker Sound System, SYNC4, Navigation System, Leather Trims, and many other, comfort and safety features to help you navigate through any kind of terrain your journey throws at you.”

 

Ngini also promised that Coscharis Motors would deliver an exciting customer experience to any enthusiast who purchases a Bronco from the company. He said,

 

“As the exclusive Ford dealers in Nigeria our OEM trained sales and aftersales teams are poised to deliver a world class customer experience to our Bronco, and by extension, all other Ford brand customers in the country.” Ngini also said, “We are easily accessible, with presence in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

 

Coscharis also offer trade-in opportunities for customers who wish to exchange their old Ford vehicles for a new Bronco or any other Ford variant. We can also help to arrange finance options for interested customers who want to buy now and spread payment over a period of up to 5 years.”

 

Sunday Telegraph notes that the Bronco was not the only Ford brand on display at the motor fair. The Ranger (pick up), which 4×2 Single Cabin currently has a one million naira discount offering, and the Figo, a sedan car offering one million naira discount for fleet purchase of a minimum 5 units, were also on display. Other variants of Ford on display include Explorer and EcoSport.

 

