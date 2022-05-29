Coscharis Motors storms Lagos Motor Fair with 3 iconic brands

All is now set by the leading automobile dealer in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors Plc, the exclusive distributors of Ford, Renault, Ford Truck and a number of other iconic global automobile brands in the country to attend this years’ Lagos Motor Fair.

The fair, which is in its 17th edition, will be held from tomorrow at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel & Casino, Lagos. Coscharis Motors will be exhibiting three brands at the motor fair, namely, Ford,

Renault and Ford Trucks. While Ford and Renault will feature passenger vehicles including sedan, SUV’s and Pick-Up trucks, Ford Trucks will be featuring heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles (HDCV) ranging from Tractor Heads to Dump Trucks, Concrete Mixer and Tippers.

The company promises to delight her numerous customers with special promotional offers across the three brands at the fair. The highpoint of the motor fair will be the unveiling of a new Ford name plate, BRONCO, into the Nigerian market.

Speaking, Mr. Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group said, “As the exclusive representative of these three brands in Nigeria, we are bringing our showrooms closer to our customers at the fair.

Also we are excited to announce that we will be delighting our customers with the many mouth-watering offers we have lined up for them at the motor fair. We are also keen to reveal the latest addition to our Ford brand in Nigeria, the BRONCO.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...