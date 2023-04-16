Coscharis Renault delights Golfers at Uche Okpuno memorial golf tournament

Coscharis Motors Plc, the exclusive representative of the iconic French automobile brand, Renault vehicles in Nigeria gave members and friends of the late Golf buff, Chief Luke Uche Okpuno a memorable experience of the French brand during the Memorial Tournament held recently at the Ibori Golf and Country Club in Asaba, Delta State. The major highlight of the tournament was the sponsorship of the Hole-In-One prize of a Renault Duster donated by Coscharis Motors Plc. This expectedly raised the bar of the tournament with both the Pros and others who participated aiming at going home with the star prize but unfortunately, it was a tall order for any of the golfers that participated to hit the hole in one but ultimately it still created the real fun of the game for all the participants. General Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde, who represented the sponsor said: “Our sponsorship of this tournament with a Renault Duster for the Hole- In-One prize amongst other donations made towards the success story of the tournament was to first and foremost celebrate a loyal customer of Coscharis in his lifetime in person of late Chief Luke Uche Okpuno and to do that is to key into his favourite sport of Golf when he was alive. “Likewise to be able to create an avenue for his family, friends and well-wishers to come together for a tournament like this in his honour to unwind with the game of golf and at the same time have the opportunity to aspire to own any of the brand new Renault vehicles on display aside the one for the star prize”. Tournament Coordinator and younger brother to late Chief Okpuno, Gabriel while speaking at the closing ceremony, showered encomium on Coscharis as a brand for the support towards a success story of a dream come true (the tournament) to honour his late brother with a sport he loved so much during his lifetime.
