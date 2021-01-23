News

COSEG backs Akeredolu on quit notice to herdsmen

The Coalition of Yoruba Self-Determination Group (COSEG), yesterday thrown its weight behind the seven-day ultimatum given by Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, to Fulani herdsmen to leave the state’s forest. In a statement jointly signed by the Convener, Rasaq Olokoba, Secretary, Akin Abosanyin and Political Secretary, Wale Balogun, COSEG noted that: “The killer Fulani herdsmen declared by the international community as the 4th most dangerous terror group has been fingered as the masterminds of kidnapping, destruction of farmlands, raping, maiming and killing of farmers in the Southern part of Nigeria particularly the South- West geo-political zone.

“Incessant killings by the terror group though not acknowledged as such by the Federal Government of Nigeria were ordered out of Ondo state forest reserve by the state governor, a move challenged by the presidency and declared as unconstitutional.”

While calling for a national referendum to resolve the security issues confronting the country, the group said in the statement that, “the ongoing exchange of words between the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and President Muhammadu Buhari through the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on the propriety or not for Fulani herdsmen to leave Ondo state forest reserves within a given seven-day ultimatum.

“We viewed this raging feud at this point in Nigeria history as unhealthy and totally uncalled for. However, political pundits, several well meaning Nigerians and groups have thrown their weight behind the just order of Governor Rotimi, an order said to be an irresponsible demand and a call to arms by a faceless group, the Fulani Nationalist Movement (FUNAM).”

