COSEYL asks South-East govs to revive Okpara, Mbakwe’s moribund industries

Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) yesterday called on South-East governorstofocusmoreonrevitalizingmoribundindustriesin theirvariousstateswithaview toimprovinglivesresidents. COSEYL in a statement madeavailabletojournalistsin Aba by its President-General, Chief GoodluckIbem, saidthat the industrialization efforts of former Premier of Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Okpara had been destroyed by leaders who tookoverafterhim. Besides, COSEYLlamented that the positive industrialization concepts that former Governorof OldImoState, Samuel Mbakwe, borrowed from Okpara and implemented in Aba, the current day Abia State and someotherpartsof thecurrent Imo State had been abandoned bythosewhoinheritedsuchindustriesinbothstates.

This, COSEYL’s President said crime would not be at an alarming rate and the reduction in migration of Igbo youths away from their land and the excessive reliance on Abuja allocations by state governments would reduce if the concept of Okpara and Mbakwe had been sustained. He, however, lamented that the moribund industries which were the toast of the former Eastern Region owing to the volume of business they generated, the number of workers they absorbed and revenues that went into government’s coffers had become a shadow of their former selves as nobody cared anymore.

Ibem said: “We wish to remind the five governors of the South-East occupying positions which the late Dr. Michael Iheonukara Okpara (M I. Okpara) sat and held in addition to four states of Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom and yet served creditably well from 1959 to 1966 that they must wake up.”

