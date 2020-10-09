COSEYL Group to FG: Reform, don’t end SARS

A Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), an umbrella body of all youth organizations in the South-East geopolitical zone, has made a strong case for the reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad otherwise known as SARS

The COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in South-East of Nigeria, has been following the operations of the operatives of men and officers of the special branch of the Nigerian Police Force known as Special Anti-Robbery Squad otherwise known as SARS.

While the coalition is convinced that indeed there are grey areas that need improvement regarding conducts of SARS operatives, the fact that there are some good and upright operatives within the rank of SARS cannot be wished away. This is however, without prejudice to any person or group that may have been affected by the activities of the bad elements in the unit.

Aware that there are reported cases of rights abuses by international organizations like Amnesty International against SARS, the coalition is of the conviction that SARS for some years within the South-East geopolitical zone has been able to combat criminality ranging from kidnapping, robbery and heist.

“The truth (though bitter), is that SARS’ presence has curbed in the region and states therein crimes mentioned.

“While as a coalition we believe that such activities like wrong profiling of citizens for wearing dreadlock, tattoos, beard or any form of dressing is totally wrong and against Chapter 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, the best for SARS in a time like this is total reform. “The campaign to end or scrap SARS has followed certain reported deaths and brutalities as seen perpetrated by men and officials of SARS, it could be wrong, the coalition believes, entirely to throw the child away with the bath water.”

The coalition calls for reform that allows for training and retraining of men of SARS along the lines of respect for rights of citizens of South-East and Nigeria.

Here, massive civic and citizenship education is needed. This will help the operatives of the unit see themselves as those working for the security and peace of the citizens rather than those who have unquestionable powers to abuse citizens.

There is the growing need to therefore subordinate SARS to the citizens beginning from recruitment and promotion.

Competence should be the basis of reward and promotion than nepotism.

Though many bad eggs exist in SARS, there’s no gainsaying that men of good conduct still are within its rank.

The coalition recalls, for example SP Johnbull Obioguru, the SARS commander in Abia State under whose watch, most of the erring officials had been disciplined on account of unprofessionalism or unprofessional conduct. His achievements is boldly written on the wall and its pronounced. Though more still needs to be done, the level of crime and criminality in Abia has been reduced to a commendable rate enhancing thus peace relatively within the state.

The coalition wishes to throw its weight and support behind the National Assembly for prosecutorial trial of any erring officials of the special unit or branch of the police force. Again, it is apt to state that SARS officials attached to any regular police facilities must conduct themselves as part and parcel of the police force not as some unquestionable formation.

Recently as structured, the Nigerian Police is overstretched and cannot meet the UN’s prescription of one-to-four hundred police-citizens ratio, it makes no sense whatever to scrap or end the operation of some of this already thin force for over a hundred and eighty citizens.

Having observed these and more, it is better to amend than end SARS. The solution lies in prosecuting any erring officials than generally labelling all SARS officials.

