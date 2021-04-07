Cosmetic products contain endocrine disruptors

Spanish researchers have confirmed that endocrine disruptors— chemical substances that may mimic or block the action of hormones— are present in some cosmetic products.

According to the study by the University of Granada and the San Cecilio de Granada Teaching Hospital, both in Spain, the use of some cosmetic and beauty products (such as facemasks, lipsticks, face creams, nail polish, hair dyes, creams, hairspray, and hair mousse) could be related to an increased likelihood of developing endometriosis.

This is due to certain chemical ingredients that mimic or block the action of hormones (known as endocrine disruptors) as these are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Environmental Research’.

These endocrine disruptors include parabens and benzophenones, both of which are widely used in the cosmetics and beauty products industry and which are part of the so-called “exposome.”

This relatively new term encompasses all the non-genetic environmental factors to which human beings are exposed from birth onward that contribute to the risk of illness and disease.

Many chemicals, both natural and man-made, may mimic or interfere with the body’s hormones, known as the endocrine system.

Called endocrine disruptors, these chemicals are linked with developmental, reproductive, brain, immune, and other problems. Endocrine disruptors are found in many everyday products, including some plastic bottles and containers, liners of metal food cans, detergents, flame retardants, food, toys, cosmetics, and pesticides.

Endometriosis is a very common gynecological disease: it is estimated that one in 10 women of reproductive age could suffer from it. It is characterised by abnormal growth of endometrial tissue (which normally lines the inside of the uterus).

The researchers responsible for this project, the gynecologist Olga Ocón from the San Cecilio de Granada Teaching Hospital and UGR lecturer Francisco Artacho, explain: “

Although the exact causes of its appearance are not known, a diverse range of factors are suspected of being involved, including genetic, epigenetic, and environmental causes , with hormones appearing to play a key role.”

Like this: Like Loading...