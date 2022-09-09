News

COSON not authorised to collect royalties –NCC

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has clarified that the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) has no valid license as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) and as such, it has no authority to collect royalties on musical works. The clarification was contained in a statement yesterday by NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Vincent Oyefeso, to counter media reports claiming that COSON is authorized to collect royalties. In the statement, Oyefeso said the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) Ltd/ Gte is the only Collective Management Organization (CMO) licensed by the NCC to collect royalties. He added that the approval earlier granted to COSON had lapsed with effect from May 19, 2019, and it has not been renewed owing to the organization’s failure to comply with the terms stipulated by the NCC. The statement reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has been drawn to recent news reports contesting the statement made by Mr. Matthew. Ojo, Director and Head of the Commission’s Lagos Office, on its behalf, concerning the approved Collective Management Organisation (CMO) in the music sector.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCC set to roll out 5G network, concludes spectrum licenses issuance to telecoms – Dambatta

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Friday in Enugu announced that it is on the verge of deploying the Fifth Generation (5G) network in Nigeria, with the issuance of spectrum licenses to the companies that will roll out services already concluded. The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Dambatta, made the […]
News

Senate wants substantive chairman for NDE Board

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, passed for second reading, a bill seeking to provide for the position of a substantive Chairman on the board of the Nigerian Directorate of Employment (NDE). According to the sponsor of the bill, Senator Kabir Abdullahi Barkiyya (APC, Katsina Central), it would provide for the appointment of the substantive Chairman by the […]
News

Buhari dissolves governing board of Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate dissolution of the Governing Board of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre in the exercise of the President’s Constitutional Powers under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Section 4 of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre Act. This was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica