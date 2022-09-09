COSON not authorised to collect royalties –NCC

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has clarified that the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) has no valid license as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) and as such, it has no authority to collect royalties on musical works. The clarification was contained in a statement yesterday by NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Vincent Oyefeso, to counter media reports claiming that COSON is authorized to collect royalties. In the statement, Oyefeso said the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) Ltd/ Gte is the only Collective Management Organization (CMO) licensed by the NCC to collect royalties. He added that the approval earlier granted to COSON had lapsed with effect from May 19, 2019, and it has not been renewed owing to the organization’s failure to comply with the terms stipulated by the NCC. The statement reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has been drawn to recent news reports contesting the statement made by Mr. Matthew. Ojo, Director and Head of the Commission’s Lagos Office, on its behalf, concerning the approved Collective Management Organisation (CMO) in the music sector.
