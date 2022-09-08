Arts & Entertainments

COSON not authorised to collect royalties – NCC

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has clarified that the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) has no valid license as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) and as such, it has no authority to collect royalties on musical works.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued Thursday by NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Vincent Oyefeso, to counter media reports claiming that COSON is authorised to collect royalties.

In the statement, Oyefeso indicated that the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) Ltd/Gte is the only Collective Management Organisation (CMO) licensed by the NCC to collect royalties. He added that the approval earlier granted to COSON had lapsed with effect from May 19, 2019 and it has not been renewed owing to the organisation’s failure to comply with the terms stipulated by the NCC.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has been drawn to recent news reports contesting the statement made by Mr. Matthew Ojo, Director and Head of the Commission’s Lagos Office, on its behalf, concerning the approved Collective Management Organisation (CMO) in the music sector.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the only CMO with approval to operate as a CMO in music and sound recordings in Nigeria in accordance with the provisions of the Copyright Act (Cap C28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) is the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN).

“The approval earlier granted to the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) lapsed with effect from 19th May, 2019 and it has not been renewed. This position was upheld by the Federal High Court, Lagos, in Suit No. FHC/l/CS/425/2020 when the court ruled on 1st December, 2021 that COSON was not entitled to the relief of an injunction to restrain the Commission from revoking its operating licence because the licence that it sought to preserve had lapsed.

“Although in line with the provisions of the Copyright Act and the Copyright (Collective Management Organisations) Regulations, 2007, COSON applied in 2019 for the renewal of its licence, it refused to comply with the terms stipulated by the Commission as the regulatory agency, including submission to an independent forensic audit of its accounts”

 

