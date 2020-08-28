Arts & Entertainments

COSON set for annual ‘No Music Day’ celebration

Posted on

The Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) has announced the plan to host the 2020 edition of the celebration of the annual “No Music Day” which holds every year on the 1st of September. “No Music Day” is a day the music industry in Nigeria dedicates annually to bring the attention of the Nigerian nation to the widespread infringement of the rights of song writers, composers, performers, music publishers, record labels and other stakeholders in the nation’s music industry.

The theme for the 2020 “No Music Day” is: “A music industry challenged by the COVID-19 Pandemic” As has been done every year in the past 11 years, COSON on behalf of the Nigerian Music Industry Coalition, has once again requested broadcasting stations in the country to devote a substantial amount of broadcast time on Tuesday, September 1 to programs which highlight the significant abuse of the rights of creative people in Africa’s most populous nation.

This is to show solidarity with the Nigerian creative community ravaged by piracy and other forms of rights infringement. Nigerian newspapers, magazines and Social Media blogs have also been requested to publish special features on issues bordering on the infringement of intellectual property rights on “No Music Day”.

Our Reporters

