Cost of governance: Governors must be held to account on security votes– Prof. Dike, SERAP, PANDEF, ACF

Concerned Nigerian senior citizens and some socio-political/ economic groups have spoken against the monthly security votes being given to the 36 state governors in Nigeria, saying that it is against the principle of accountability and called for its discontinuation.

While majority of the groups called for outright cancellation of the votes, Pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo suggested that it should be reduced to the barest minimum and with greater accountability in its spending. Setting the ball rolling, a Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Prof. Francis Dike, called for accountability and due diligence in the disbursement and use of security votes by Nigerian governors.

On his part, the Executive Director of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Mr. Adetokunbo Mumuni, called for the stoppage of security votes to state governors in Nigeria, saying that it is an avenue “for the governors to enrich themselves with unaccountable money.” Speaking on behalf of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, called for the restructuring of Nigeria governance and the country’s security architecture, saying that security vote has more to do with the system and structure of the country.

In the same vein, the Ijaw Youth Council (IJC) reiterated its call for state policing; noting that with the introduction of state police, the alleged misuse of security votes by state governors will “be put in check as they would be forced to use the funds to properly fund the activities of the police under their control.” While condemning the allocation, a cleric, who is also a strategist thinker/ security expert, Rev. Ladi Thompson, said that the solution is to fix the machinery of governance in order to address the issue of corruption that he said has become endemic in Nigeria. Commenting on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia said that there were a lot of misconceptions about security votes, and advocated that it should not be abolished but reduced to the barest minimum and with greater accountability in its spending.

Prof Dike added that governors should be accountable in the use of all public funds at their disposal including the security votes. The senior citizen maintained that no serious government will hand out public funds to public office holders without putting measures in place to ensure that such funds are used only for the purposes they were obtained. He said: “As at 1999/2000 security votes were in the neighbourhood of N100m – N200m, but now it is within the range of N700m – N800m.

Regrettably, we are in a society where relevant authorities hardly make genuine demands of accounts on how public funds are used. They often do not even ask questions for accounts before disbursing another round of funds to same governments. You release Paris fund, bailout funds and security funds to one governor in the same month, workers are not paid in his state, pensioners are not paid and the very next month, without any question asked, another round of funds is released to them”.

He continued: “These security votes are just released for the taking, not even for the asking. This governance model has absolutely no bearing with reality and no society can progress like this. During the military, the security votes were there but tied to specified responsibilities but now it does appear as if it is just a windfall for the governors. So it is my opinion that a committee should be set up to verify and ascertain how the security votes are used before further votes are disbursed. “ He regretted that the legislature that should have been interrogating the use and deployment of the votes would rather look the other way while the cycle of corruption continues.

Dike stressed: “It is almost tilting towards organised crime. There should be no unaccounted funds or disbursement in a democracy. Our young people should interrogate the status quo and do not shy away from asking relevant questions. I feel nothing but pity for young Nigerians.

In my days, I could tell where I would be in five years, but they cannot do that in today’s Nigeria where everything that makes a country progress has been compromised. Their fathers have stolen their future and the tragedy is that some of these young men still cannot see it.”

Nigeria must jettison Governors’ security votes – SERAP

Speaking in an interview with one of our correspondents, Mumuni said that the idea of giving security votes to governors was wrong at a time the nation is facing security challenges. “What I have come to know about security vote is that it is an avenue for whoever holds the post to engage in unaccounted and unaccountable money.

“I don’t know what security vote is when security challenges face Nigeria all over. So, to me, the idea of security votes should be jettisoned. “Whatever money anybody would hold, he must be accountable for it. That is in line with accountability. The idea of security vote is for some people to be entitled to some money to spend anyhow without accounting for it.

That is why I oppose the notion of giving governors such money,” he said. On what the nation should do about the security votes that have been collected by the Governors so far, the SERAP boss said that whatever money collected by any government officials must be thoroughly and properly accounted for, adding that there is nothing like “forgiving corrupt activities.”

PANDEF: It is an open gateway to access public funds

According to PANDEF’s Robinson: “the issue of security vote has more to do with the system and structure that we have in place. What the security vote has become is money that cannot be queried, that cannot be audited and money that cannot be asked how you are spending it. That is what the state security votes have become.

“They decide any amount and they call it security vote and nobody can question it or query it and that is a way for them to steal money and they have been doing as far as governance in Nigeria is concerned and particularly under this democratic dispensation.

“They have used that loophole to corner money to themselves and their cronies and you say security cannot be queried or be audited and so it is an open gateway to access public funds and so the more the state of insecurity, the more money they make for themselves.

“You cannot even say whether the money is being rightly used when you see that they buy vehicles for Nigerian police. They buy boat for the Navy, they support the military and other paramilitary organisations like civil defense and even the customs and the immigration.”

IYC: State policing will check use of security votes

The National Publicity Secretary of the Ijaw Youth Council (IJC), Ebilade Ekeref, said that the Federal Government should allow for state policing in order for the state governors to be held accountable for the use of the security votes given to them annually. According to him: ‘‘state police will give the governors the latitude to also secure their own states but under the present constitutional democracy that we are running, the governors only answer chief security officers of their states but of a truth, none of these governors controls the security architecture of their various states because it is Abuja which gives the directive. “What we are saying is that while the security vote is with the governors, sometimes utilising the funds for the purpose which it is meant for is also not being achieved because they don’t even control security and even when they try to map out security strategy, before you know it orders have come from Abuja… “I think that before we can review the security votes of these governors, the Federal Government should also encourage state police and let us see if they will not be able to utilise those funds that have already been voted for that purpose.

Fix machinery of governance to bring sanity to use of security votes – Rev Thompson

Thompson stated that if Nigerians take an overview of the national security situation they would not be overly concerned about the slush funds that are captured as governors’ security votes. “Whether it remains or not will not put a dent in the scaly skin of the corruption monster that has sunk its fangs into the blood veins of a nation that is oozing blood at every pore,’’ said the clergyman. According to him: ‘‘Again, we need to raise the bar by admitting that every single constituency represented in Nigeria is more or less a victim in the big picture. We have bigger fish to fry and it is obvious that we can improve on the working details of the machinery of governance. ‘‘If, for example, we focus on injecting the proper checks and balances into the whole system, you can bet that the smaller issues would fall into place. There is a cultural adage in the South West that admonishes us not to focus our attention on curing ringworm when leprosy is roaming freely.’’

Security vote should stay, but reduced to minimum, says Ohanaeze

Alex Ogbonnia, who spoke for Ohanaeze Ndigbo said that people don’t really understand the meaning of security vote. “You can as well call it an interventionist vote; you know I was a member of a state house of assembly, I have been in government. So, after articulating the policies of the government, you discover that there are certain things that arise that are not contemplated in the budget. So, within the structure of the security vote, you will be able to take care of such things. “Security vote doesn’t really mean Ebubeagu or how to contain this or that, no; security votes are certain things that can arise or come up unexpectedly and you solve such problems with the security vote. “But the point is that it’s humongous, it’s over-bloated because some of these things were written by the military and of course you need to understand that these are elitist games, so the elite will always come up with a constitution that suits them,” he said.

