Cost of governance has made it impossible for Nigeria to develop – Yakassai

Leader of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Alhaji Tanko Yakassai has been an active player in the politics of Nigeria right from the colonial era.

In this interview with ONWUKA NZESHI, the elder statesman looks back with nostalgia at the early years of Nigeria’s independence and the rapid progress made during that golden era.

Yakassai said Nigeria started derailing from 1966, when the military subverted the democratic process, and according to him, Nigeria needs to be restructured and reprogrammed if it must return to the path of progress

As an elder statesman, can you assess Nigeria’s journey in the last 61 years?

Well, you know, political activism in Nigeria started with the struggle for independence. At the time we were under British colonial authority, all Nigerians were united on two issues – unity and freedom.

Everybody believed in the unity of the country and the need for us to become free and independent of the colonial authority. In the course of the struggle, we developed synergy from among people from different parts of the country.

Although at that time we were divided into three regions namely, the North, East and West, we were all united on these two most important issues.

It was because of that unity of purpose that made the British colonial authorities to realise that we were serious about the struggle for our freedom. This was why they now decided to grant independence to us.

After independence, we continued to develop along that line. Since it was a regional set up at that time, each regional government worked hard to see the best they could do to provide the necessary amenities and infrastructure to the people under its authority.

If you go into history, you can still find out what the government of Eastern Region did for its people; what the Western Region did for its people and what the Northern Region also did for its people.

The only government that cannot be said to had achieved so much at that time was the government of the Mid West Region and the reason was that it was the last region to be created and lasted for barely three years before the regional system came to an end. You’ll recall that the first three regions were created soon after the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern Protectorates in 1914.

The British completed the conquest of Nigeria by 1901 but we existed as two separate entities for 13 years before being brought together.

It was after the amalgamation that the British started putting the country into a federal arrangement. Like I said, we had three regions and later four after the creation of Mid West region in 1963.

Do you think that Nigeria has achieved the dreams of her founding fathers as it is today?

Certainly, no! Certainly, we had achieved something, until all of a sudden, we were unable to continue with the type of progress that we were making before.

We were together, making the best of our efforts right from the amalgamation up to the time of independence. After the attainment of independence, we also continued the struggle to develop the country.

If you meet the people who are party to this effort from the North, West and the East, everybody will tell you how much achievements they were able to record in their own area. We kept on going, up to 1966, when the military took over power, killed so many people, and that brought about some discontent in the country.

Everything was truncated; development went to the reverse gear. That was the beginning of the drawbacks in Nigeria’s efforts at making progress.

Are you blaming our current predicament on the military intervention of 1966?

Yes! That is what it is.

Is it right to say that we have not recovered from the impact of that coup up till now?

We have not because the coup was the foundation of military rule in Nigeria. The lack of programme to move the country forward was responsible for the inability of Nigeria to continue to develop.

Sometimes, we will move forward and sometimes, we will move backwards. When the country was under a democratic system before the military coup, each region was committed to achieving a certain level of development and they decided on what will constitute the priority areas for them.

If you get anybody who was either a civil servant or politician at that time, they will be able to tell you the kind of progress they made from 1960 to 1966.

But, from 1966 till now, we’ve been taking one step forward and two steps backwards every year. This is our predicament and the reason for the lack of progress in the country.

We’ve done away with military rule and we’ve had about two decades of uninterrupted democratic rule, why are we still not back to the path of progress?

It is because we don’t have the right people and the right political parties to drive the genuine democratic process. Whether we like it or not, the political parties that we have now in Nigeria are the creations of the military.

So, this is why we will appear to be making progress at some point but soon after, we take certain steps that neutralises all the progress we have been able to achieve.

When you have a proper political party system, with a national programme, you will see that we will be able to achieve something tangible within the tenure of each administration and the next administration will build on what the previous administration had started.

But since the intervention of the military, we make progress but then they will come and fight themselves and in fighting themselves, they will disorganise the achievements made so far and start all over again.

Why they do that is because of personal ambition. Political parties have their own programmes, but it is tied to a national ambition. But sadly, whenever the military comes, they have their own personal ambition.

There were some military regimes that achieved very good results and there were some of them that did not achieve that much. Even though the military is one entity, individuals in the military pursue their personal ambition when they are in power.

First of all, they will take over power from their predecessors and when they come to power, they will try to undo whatever achievements their predecessors may have recorded in the previous regime. In that process, it will be like we are marking time.

Since 1966 to date, is a period of about 55 years. With the kind of educated people that we have in Nigeria, in 50 years, we should have achieved multiple times what we have recorded so far as a country.

But the lack of credible leadership and absence of people oriented political parties have deprived us of the expected rapid socio-economic development of the country. In the 1960s, we had the National Development Programmes; an attempt to define what we needed to do to develop the country.

I will give you an example; our first Prime Minister, Abubakar Tafawa- Balewa, started as Minister of Transportation. When he was the Prime Minister, in preparation for independence he realised that the most important thing in Nigeria was to develop agriculture and to make it the backbone of the economic development of the country.

He then decided that in order to make agriculture the backbone of the economy, we have to develop agricultural production. As a prelude, he decided that as a beginning, we should have the Kainji Dam, which will serve two purposes.

It will provide water for irrigation and also provide water for generating electricity. Having achieved some level of progress on that, he then moved to the construction of railways in order to connect the different parts of Nigeria and ensure that the agricultural produce coming from different parts of the country are evacuated to the sea ports for export overseas.

This was meant to help us earn sufficient foreign exchange and use the revenue to improve on the progress that we were making. Now, you will realise that agriculture was improved in the North, East and West and to take the produce to the ports, we needed good transportation system.

He decided that we should have expansion of the railway system. In 1965 or thereabout, the Tafawa- Balewa government embarked on expansion of the railway network from Jos to Bauchi to Gombe and to Maiduguri.

There was also a plan to take the railway line from Gusau to Kaura Namoda and Katsina as well as to Sokoto and Yauri.

There was also a programme to improve and expand water transportation that was to start from Warri and end up in Yauri. This was to ensure that what you can transport from Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna and so on, will get to Lagos or Port Harcourt and where there were difficulties in bringing any of these items to any place, we employ the inland waterways transportation.

That was when we started to create the inland waterways transportation system. A lot of things were achieved at that time. But if we had continued to develop along that line, the whole Nigeria would have been connected with railway lines as well as inland waterways transportation system.

Our development was on the right track but unfortunately, immediately the military came, they overthrew themselves and instead of building on what they found on ground, they destroyed a number of the achievements they found on the ground and started their own.

This is what has been happening all these years. So it is just like you’re building a house and you lay blocks for the foundation and build it up to the lintel level. You’re making progress but after that, you have to lay more blocks to take it to the roofing level.

If your predecessor has developed a building from the foundation to the roofing level and instead of building on that you now decided not only to abandon all the progress made but to also begin to destroy the foundation already laid, you cannot make progress. This is the reason we are not able to make progress.

You sound so nostalgic about the progress Nigeria made during the era of regional governments. Are you one of those who want Nigeria to return to the regional system of government?

You’ll be surprised to hear that I am one of the 13 Nigerians appointed by the Federal Government of Nigeria to look into the structure and governance system of the country. There is a record of the committee where it recommended the restructuring of Nigeria at that time. It was before the civil war. The civil war started in 1967 but our committee was set up before the war and that was during General Yakubu Gowon’s regime.

We made recommendations for the creation of 12 states; six for the North and six for the South. In the North, we recommended North Western, North Eastern, North Central, Kano, Kwara and Benue Plateau states. In the South, we recommended six states as well and the government accepted our recommendation. The idea of the twelve states structure was brought about by an agitation from Southern Nigeria, particularly minorities of the Eastern Region.

The most prominent was the agitation by the COR State Movement, which was seeking the creation of Calabar Ogoja and Rivers State. This is the reason in the Eastern Region; we had the South Eastern State with headquarters in Calabar; Rivers State with headquarters in Port Harcourt and the East Central State with headquarters in Enugu.

In the Western Region, we had Lagos, Western State and Midwestern State. We actually made two sets of recommendations. One provided for the creation of 12 states and the other one for 14 states. But when we took the recommendations to the Federal Government, they saw the 12 states structure as more convenient and accepted it.

But what I want to tell you is that at that time, these states were created not because northerners were agitating for state creation but because our compatriots in other parts of the country were agitating for the states.

As a result of that, we too joined in the agitation for the creation of some states in the North. We joined hands with the Action Group/COR State Movement Alliance to actualise the aspirations of those minorities in the South.

But in all these developments, I felt that we in the North felt that we should support the agitation for state creation by the minorities in the South because they were complaining that they were being discriminated against in their region. We don’t have that type of complaints in the North.

So initially, as a result of these circumstances, I supported the creation of more states, but later on when I happened to be the Commissioner for Finance in Kano State, after the creation of states in 1967, I realised that while it is a good idea to create states to meet the aspirations of our compatriots in other regions, it was not the best option. I realised that the progress made in the North in terms of physical achievements began to decline.

But since the time the military created more states, up to 36 states, to be honest with you, I have not been an ardent supporter of state creation in Nigeria. I will rather support reduction in the number of states and turn them into regions or zones or whatever you choose to call them.

This is because the cost of administration has made it impossible for Nigeria to develop. As a result of this high administrative cost, we are now spending 70/80 per cent of our revenue on administration and government bureaucracy.

If in any country, 80/90 per cent of the revenue the country is generating is dedicated to bureaucracy and only about 29 per cent goes to development, that country cannot develop. You cannot have enough foreign exchange; you cannot have electricity or good road network and the rest of them.

So, how many states or regions would you recommend that we have now?

As I said before, I am now more of a supporter of the reduction of the number of states in Nigeria. If we can make it six; the better for us. The zonal arrangement can be converted into regions.

If I can be given the power to issue a decree to create administrative units or political structure nationally, I will rather turn the current six geopolitical zones into six autonomous regions with government, legislature and so on.

When you do that, you’ll find that the cost of administration and bureaucracy that you will incur will be about 30 per cent of your revenue.

So, because of that, I am no longer a supporter of 14, 16 or 36 states. As long as we have 36 states, we cannot develop this country.

Your idea sounds good and appears to be in line with what some other Nigerians describe as restructuring…

You see, some of them agitating for restructuring are my friends, but I call some of them hypocrites because they failed to come out clearly to tell us what the restructuring they have been calling for, means.

Like I said now, let’s restructure Nigeria into six zones or regions. Why should you be agitating for restructuring of Nigeria for so many years and yet you will not come out and tell us the nature of restructuring you want us to have in the country?

Why can’t you come out and tell us the character of the restructuring you’re demanding?

That is my problem with them. Why do you hide the reality when ultimately, every Nigerian will be affected when Nigeria is restructured? Why can’t you tell everybody how a restructured Nigeria will look like, so that everybody will understand it?

If you present your agenda clearly, those who agree with you will support you. I can assure you that anybody who comes with a programme of restructuring Nigeria into six regions, states or zones, I will be among his supporters.

But until they define how a restructured Nigeria will look like, I will hesitate to give him my support because I don’t want what is happening today in Nigeria to happen again.

During the 2015 elections that brought President Muhammadu Buhari to power, you saw what happened. I don’t belong to any political party but we all saw what happened at that time.

When they nominated General Buhari, he and his party came up with the campaign slogan – Change. They said they were going to bring change to Nigeria. Many educated and uneducated Nigerians supported the change but nobody cared to ask them: What will be the nature of the change they were promising to bring to Nigeria? Today, the professors, the intellectuals, the lay man, okada man and everybody are now regretting. Why? Because we didn’t ask them to define the change they were advocating for the country. So, I will not give blank cheque support to anybody on anything until you define your prigramme. If you define it and I find it reasonable, I will give you my support.

What advice do you have for our politicians, especially, those at the National Assembly, who have the mandate to reorder our country?

The trouble is that my advice to them will not be that palatable. I think that we should abolish the political parties that we have in this country today.

You mean doing away with the parties?

Yes! Abolish. We need to create a new political party system that will make each party truly national and the number should be manageable. Secondly, we have 38 legislative houses in the country. We have the two chambers of the National Assembly and we have one each in the 36 states.

The cost of maintaining these structures is so prohibitive.

So, I will say, abolish the 36 states and create six regions or zones. Then abolish 36 bureaucracies and 36 states Houses of Assembly. In their place, let each region have a single legislature and a single bureaucracy. If you do that you will see the huge difference it will make.

Take your pen and work out the budgets of each of the 36 states and divide it into six instead of 36, you will find that each unit will be financially strong and be able to undertake very important development programmes like road network and other infrastructure projects that have been difficult for the states of today.

As long as we continue with the 36 state structure with 36 governors, 36 deputy governors, 36 State Houses of Assembly and whatever number of commissioners they choose to have, countless number of permanent secretaries and the rest of them, we will never make progress

Like this: Like Loading...