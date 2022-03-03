News

Cost of governance, threat to Nigeria’s development – Obi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

*Says, too much public funds,  wasted on frivolities

Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

Former Governor of Anambra State and  Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019,  Mr Peter Obi, has reiterated his popular thesis that Nigeria will continue to witness economic stagnation until it finds solutions to the high cost of governance at all levels.

Obi, who spoke as a guest lecturer, told participants of Course  Four of the Strategic Management and Policy Course at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) in Abuja that there was too much wastage of public funds in the governance system of the country.

Addressing  the audience,  comprising retired and serving top brass officers of the Nigeria Army and other security and paramilitary organsations, Obi said that growth and progress will not happen in the country, for as long as the government failed to reduce the quantum of wastes in public service.

According to Obi, the core of Nigeria’s challenges is leadership of its political class. He said that Nigerian leaders must strive to create public wealth, rather than focus on accumulating private wealth when in office.

“Public wealth enriches everybody, but private wealth impoverishes the people and the nation. Until our leaders commit to good governance and responsible management of public resources, the right policies will not be put in place to serve public good,” he said.

Obi, who held his audience spellbound throughout the lecture, narrated his experiences as governor and how he managed to get the resources he used in achieving the much he did while on the saddle.

“Whether we agree or not, failure of leadership is taking a huge toll on us as a nation and it could be worse if we do not put the right and committed people in charge of the affairs of critical sectors. Education, health and provision of basic infrastructure were my main goals and I was able to record success because we planned our programmes using a universally certified development formula.”

Obi described as disheartening the practice of owing pensioners and going about wasting money on useless social projects, stressing that owing people at the most difficult times when the opportunities were  less was  the worst thing to do to them.

He reiterated his position  that borrowing is not bad in itself when it is for production, but  becomes bad when it’s for consumption, as it  was another way of mortgaging the future of the country.

On revenue generation, Obi said that expecting to generate more revenue without doing much to improve on the people’s lives is like expecting to withdraw more money in an account you have not been making  deposits. He pointed out that less than 40, out of the eligible 120 million Nigerians were  gainfully employed. Even then, the few working Nigerians are over taxed.

Director General of the NARC, Maj. Gen. Garba Wahab (rtd) said Obi was coming to the Centre for third year in a row, to address participants on leadership and strategic management issues.

Wahab explained the goals of NARC, as well as the reason for occasionally bringing in experts to interact with course participants.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Igbo presidency not negotiable, says Ezeife

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife has declared that Nigeria needed Igbo Presidency more than the region itself, saying a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction which had divine approval would be realized in 2023. Ezeife, who made this known in a telephone conversation with journalists in Enugu, urged Ndigbo to adopt an optimistic […]
News

Useni kicks against move to regulate social media in Nigeria

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) has condemned the move to regulate the social media in Nigeria. Useni, an elder statesman and a pillar of the Arewa Consultative Forum and North Central People’s Forum disclosed this during an inaugural lecture of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union […]
News Top Stories

MEA, BA, others resume flight services to Nigeria after 5 months

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

After over five month hiatus, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos came alive on Saturday as two airlines, Middle East Airlines and British Airways recommenced flights into Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.   The country’s airspace was closed to international flight operations on March 23, 2020 following the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19. First to touchdown […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica