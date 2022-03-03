Cost of governance, threat to Nigeria’s development – Obi

*Says, too much public funds, wasted on frivolities

Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

Former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, Mr Peter Obi, has reiterated his popular thesis that Nigeria will continue to witness economic stagnation until it finds solutions to the high cost of governance at all levels.

Obi, who spoke as a guest lecturer, told participants of Course Four of the Strategic Management and Policy Course at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) in Abuja that there was too much wastage of public funds in the governance system of the country.

Addressing the audience, comprising retired and serving top brass officers of the Nigeria Army and other security and paramilitary organsations, Obi said that growth and progress will not happen in the country, for as long as the government failed to reduce the quantum of wastes in public service.

According to Obi, the core of Nigeria’s challenges is leadership of its political class. He said that Nigerian leaders must strive to create public wealth, rather than focus on accumulating private wealth when in office.

“Public wealth enriches everybody, but private wealth impoverishes the people and the nation. Until our leaders commit to good governance and responsible management of public resources, the right policies will not be put in place to serve public good,” he said.

Obi, who held his audience spellbound throughout the lecture, narrated his experiences as governor and how he managed to get the resources he used in achieving the much he did while on the saddle.

“Whether we agree or not, failure of leadership is taking a huge toll on us as a nation and it could be worse if we do not put the right and committed people in charge of the affairs of critical sectors. Education, health and provision of basic infrastructure were my main goals and I was able to record success because we planned our programmes using a universally certified development formula.”

Obi described as disheartening the practice of owing pensioners and going about wasting money on useless social projects, stressing that owing people at the most difficult times when the opportunities were less was the worst thing to do to them.

He reiterated his position that borrowing is not bad in itself when it is for production, but becomes bad when it’s for consumption, as it was another way of mortgaging the future of the country.

On revenue generation, Obi said that expecting to generate more revenue without doing much to improve on the people’s lives is like expecting to withdraw more money in an account you have not been making deposits. He pointed out that less than 40, out of the eligible 120 million Nigerians were gainfully employed. Even then, the few working Nigerians are over taxed.

Director General of the NARC, Maj. Gen. Garba Wahab (rtd) said Obi was coming to the Centre for third year in a row, to address participants on leadership and strategic management issues.

Wahab explained the goals of NARC, as well as the reason for occasionally bringing in experts to interact with course participants.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...