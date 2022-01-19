Sports

Costa Rica 2022: Falconets arrive Douala for clash with Cameroon’s Lionesses

Nigeria’s U20 Girls, Falconets will fly into the city of Douala on Thursday ahead of a FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, fourth round, first leg encounter against their Cameroonian counterparts, scheduled for Saturday, January 22 at the Stade Japoma.

This fixture, being the penultimate round of the qualification series, is guaranteed to produce fireworks in both legs, with the eternal rivalry between Nigeria and Cameroon being the strongest undertone in the narrative.

Two-time World Cup silver medallists Nigeria joined the qualifying race at the second round, but have already logged a 15-goal haul, including a 4-0 trouncing of hosts, Republic of Congo in Brazzaville in the third round that persuaded the Congolese to jettison the plan to fly to Lagos for the return leg.

Coach Chris Danjuma has again stuck to his regulars in a 23-woman squad that will travel by Asky Airline and arrive in Cameroon’s commercial capital on Thursday evening.

The return leg will take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos on Saturday, February 5.

FALCONETS FOR CLASH WITH CAMEROON IN DOUALA:

Goalkeepers: Nelly Ekeh (Sunshine Queens); Monle Oyono (Bayelsa Queens); Inyene Etim (Abia Angels)

Defenders: Oluwatosin Demehin (Rivers Angels); Omowunmi Oshobukola (Edo Queens); Rofiat Imuran (Rivers Angels); Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens); Motunrayo Ezekiel (Naija Ratels); Oluwabunmi Oladeji (Nasarawa Amazons); Oluchi Ohaegbulem (Confluence Queens)

Midfielders: Bashirat Amoo (Nasarawa Amazons); Esther Onyenezide (FC Robo Queens); Yina Adoo (Nasarawa Amazons); Chidinma Ogbuchi (FC Robo Queens); Chinyere Kalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Anuoluwapo Salisu (Bayelsa Queens)

Forwards: Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens); Mercy Idoko (Nasarawa Amazons); Flourish Sebastine (Bayelsa Queens); Taiwo Lawal (FC Robo Queens); Precious Vincent (Bayelsa Queens); Blessing Okpe (Rivers Angels); Blessing Nkor (Sunshine Queens).

 

