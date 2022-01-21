Sports

Costa Rica 2022: Falconets confident as they battle Cameroon in Douala

Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets are buoyed by the performance of the Super Eagles at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations, and say they are motivated for a great result when they take on their Cameroonian counterparts in a FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying match in Douala on Saturday.
Coach Chris Danjuma watched his girls limber up briefly to shake off jet lag following their arrival in Douala on Thursday, and have been scheduled for a feel of the match venue – Stade Japoma de Douala – on Friday evening.
“We are highly motivated by the performance of the Super Eagles so far at the AFCON here in Cameroon. It is a huge tonic for us to go all out and overwhelm our opponents,” Danjuma said.
Prolific scorers Mercy Idoko, Flourish Sebastine and Esther Onyenezide are among Danjuma’s 23-woman army for Saturday’s encounter with the Young Lionesses. It is the penultimate round of the African qualifying series for the tournament scheduled for Costa Rica in the month of August.

 

