Costa Rica 2022: Falconets look to trounce Central African ladies

Seven-goal winners from the first leg on away ground, Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets feel no pressure as they host their counterparts from the Central African Republic in a FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Wednesday evening.

The Falconets flew into Lagos on Monday from Abuja ahead of the return leg, and on arrival had a little rest before heading straight to business as Coach

Christopher Danjuma and his assistants drilled the girls in a two- hour intense training session at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere.

Despite Nigeria the comprehensive 7-0 win in Duoala, Danjuma insists his girls will not be complacent when they face the central African side on Wednesday.

The Falconets have been scheduled to train at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (venue of the recently-concluded maiden edition of Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament) on Tuesday by 3pm, with the Central African Republic girls scheduled to have their official training at 4pm.

However, the Central African Republic girls were scheduled to arrive in the country at 3.30pm on Tuesday alongside that country’s senior men’s team, who are due to take on the Super Eagles.

