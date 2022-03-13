Costa Rica 2022: Falconets one foot in FIFA World Cup, hammer Senegal 3-1

Two-time World Cup silver medallists Nigeria all but assured of a spot at this year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup finals after a sterling performance condemned Senegal’s U-20 girls to a 3-1 defeat on home ground in Thies on Saturday evening. Effervescent winger Flourish Sebastine, who plays her club football for Edo Queens, hit a hat-trick in the encounter at the Stade Lat- Dior and left no questions about the Falconets’ enthusiasm and determination to fly Africa’s flag in Costa Rica in five months’ time.

The nimble-footed forward started the carnage as early as the 9th minute, and then hit two quick goals in the second half as Senegal, who reached this stage after penalty shoot-out defeat of Mali in the fourth round, fell totally apart.

Togolese referee Vincenta Amedome offered the hosts a consolation goal from the spot in the 89th minute, after captain Oluwatosin Demehin had tripped a Senegalese forward in the Nigerian box.

The Falconets produced a masterclass performance with silky touches, good positioning, onfield aptitude and proficiency. The return leg will take place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday, 26th March.

