Sports

Costa Rica 2022: Falconets one foot in FIFA World Cup, hammer Senegal 3-1

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Two-time World Cup silver medallists Nigeria all but assured of a spot at this year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup finals after a sterling performance condemned Senegal’s U-20 girls to a 3-1 defeat on home ground in Thies on Saturday evening. Effervescent winger Flourish Sebastine, who plays her club football for Edo Queens, hit a hat-trick in the encounter at the Stade Lat- Dior and left no questions about the Falconets’ enthusiasm and determination to fly Africa’s flag in Costa Rica in five months’ time.

 

The nimble-footed forward started the carnage as early as the 9th minute, and then hit two quick goals in the second half as Senegal, who reached this stage after penalty shoot-out defeat of Mali in the fourth round, fell totally apart.

 

Togolese referee Vincenta Amedome offered the hosts a consolation goal from the spot in the 89th minute, after captain Oluwatosin Demehin had tripped a Senegalese forward in the Nigerian box.

 

The Falconets produced a masterclass performance with silky touches, good positioning, onfield aptitude and proficiency. The return leg will take place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday, 26th March.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Sports ministry constitutes 7-man Reconciliatory C’ttee for Basketball Federation

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has constituted a seven-man reconciliatory  committee to resolve the lingering crises rocking the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF). In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary Ismaila Abubakar, the ministry gave the terms of reference of the committee as looking into the claims of the  contending parties for […]
Sports

US Open: Kvitova fights past Pegula to reach fourth round

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sixth seed Petra Kvitova has quietly made her way through the draw and she took another step towards a first US Open title with a hard-fought 6-4, 6-3 victory over Jessica Pegula to kick off the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Kvitova rolled through her early service games, winning the first ten points until […]
Sports

Report: Messi ‘tells Barca he wants to leave’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi has reportedly told Barcelona he wants to leave the club immediately in the wake of their Champions League failure. Messi cut a desolate figure as his side were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final on Friday night. It has led to Messi considering his future – and Esporte Interativo now […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica