Sports

Costa Rica 2022: Falconets spank Cameroon, close in on World Cup ticket

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Nigeria reached the final round of the qualification series for this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup after the Falconets turned back their Cameroonian counterparts 3-0 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday.

The encounter was the first international match at Nigeria’s premium sporting arena since the Falcons defeated their Senegalese counterparts 2-0 in a Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in April 2016.

A brace by left–sided midfielder, Esther Onyenezide and one by Precious Vincent sent the Young Lionesses back to Yaounde empty –handed, less than 48 hours after that country’s senior men team was bumped in the semi final stage of the Africa Cup of Nations the country is currently hosting.

Onyenezide struck after 22 minutes, before Vincent increased the worries of the visitors eight minutes from the interval. Onyenezide struck again in the 73rd minute to put the match beyond the Lionesses.

The Falconets will now tango with the winner of the Morocco-Senegal fixture in a two-legged affair next month for a slot at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica in August.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Messi becomes football’s second billionaire

Posted on Author Reporter

*Tops Ronaldo on Forbes’ Rich List News around football’s celebrated player, Lionel Messi has taken a positive slant this week as he is set to become the sports’ second billionaire after Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Daily Mail, quoting from statistics by the Forbes Magazine, Messi has not only become a billionaire, he has also fended off […]
Sports

Africa’s fastest man, Olusoji Fasuba: My love for Nigeria made me join British Navy instead of REPRESENTING another country

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Sentiments, mistrust reign among athletes -Fasuba   Africa’s 100m record holder, Olusoji Fasuba, in a recent interview monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, explains how missing out of the gold medal at the 2006 World Championships propelled him to the title two years later as he remained the only African to have achieved such feat. Excerpts…   […]
Sports

Chelsea-bound Werner bids Bundesliga farewell with double

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

German striker Timo Werner marked his RB Leipzig swansong with two well-taken goals to guide his side to a 2-1 victory at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday. RB Leipzig full-back Nordi Mukiele and midfielder Emil Forsberg spurned glorious opportunities before Werner put his side in front in the 28th minute. The 24-year-old latched on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica