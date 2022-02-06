Sports

Costa Rica 2022: Falconets spank Cameroon, close up on FIFA World Cup ticket

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria reached the final round of the qualification series for this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup afer the Falconets turned back their Cameroonian counterparts 3-0 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday.

 

The encounter was the first international match at Nigeria’s premium sporting arena since the Falcons defeated their Senegalese counterparts 2-0 in a Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in April 2016.

 

A brace by left –sided midfielder Esther Onyenezide and one by Precious Vincent sent the Young Lionesses back to Yaounde empty –handed, less than 48 hours after that country’s senior men team was bumped in the semi final stage of the Africa Cup of Nations the country is currently hosting.

 

Onyenezide struck after 22 minutes, before Vincent increased the worries of the visitors eight minutes from the interval. Onyenezide struck again in the 73rd minute to put the match beyond the Lionesses

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Musa wants trophy as retirement gift

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya GAROUA, CAMEROON

…says it’s last AFCON for him   Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has declared that Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations will be his last for the national team while looking forward to calling it a date with the national team after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later in the year.   Speaking with […]
Sports

Dull Eagles fail to fly past Lions

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

For the second time in four days, the Super Eagles have failed to defeat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon as the two sides played a goalless draw in a second friendly in Austria on Tuesday. The first friendly on Friday ended 1-0 in favour of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon. It was an improved showing […]
Sports

Onazi: At the time I got married, people advised me to still enjoy life

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

“She was cautious and very intelligent. I knew she was going to be a good asset to me. She nurtured my attitude, character, as she gave reasons for me to be calm and do things the right way among my friends. I will say it is a blessing.” Those were the remarks of Nigerian international, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica