Sports

Costa Rica 2022: Falconets to go all out against Cameroon for final qualifying ticket

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Coach Chris Danjuma and his Nigeria U20 girls will pull no punches when they take on their Cameroonian counterparts in the second leg of their fourth round fixture, as the race for this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals hots up.

Venue is the refurbished Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja and kick-off time is 4pm on Saturday, February 5.

Both teams battled to a scoreless draw in a tough and gritty encounter at the Stade Reunification in Douala on Saturday, January 22.

Danjuma said: “We have no choice but to go all out for goals. The Cameroonian team is a strong one, but we have worked hard since returning from the first leg in Douala, and I believe my girls will get the job done.”

Saturday’s encounter will be the first international match at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium since the venue hosted a 2016 Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match, between the Super Falcons and the Senior Women Team of Senegal in April 2016.

It is also the first of a number of crucial matches for Nigeria at the arena in the next few months, including the first leg of the 2022 Women AFCON final qualifying fixture between the Super Falcons and the Lady Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire and the return leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off round between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Falconets require only the minimum win to reach the final qualifying round, where they will square up with the winner between Morocco and Senegal for a place in the finals in Costa Rica in August this year.

Togolese official, Vincentia Amedome has been appointed by CAF as the referee. Amedome will be assisted by compatriot Abra Agbedanou (assistant referee 1); Ghanaian Doris Essuman Darko (assistant referee 2) and yet another Togolese Edoh Kindedji (fourth official). The match commissioner is Aisha Nalule from Uganda while Ghanaian Emmanuella Grace Aglago will serve as referee assessor.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Corruption in Nigerian league almost forced me out of sports –Olopade

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The CEO of Nilayo Sports, Bukola Olopade, who has been organising Road Races in the country in a recent interview on a Whatsapp group, FUBS, and monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA has stated that former president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Solomon Ogba, galvanised him into organising marathon. Excerpts… Why did you fall in love […]
Sports

Edward, Ogunlewe headline AFN/MOC Invitational

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The organisers of the maiden edition of the AFN/MOC Invitational, Making of Champions, has announced that former BBNaija housemate, Mike Edwards and former national champions in men’s 100m, Seye Ogunlewe, will be some of the top athletes that will be taking to the track this weekend at the Yabatech Sports Complex, Lagos. Speaking during an […]
Sports

National Principals’ Cup: Fosla Academy lifts football trophy in style

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

…as Saidat Akeem shines in Table Tennis Fosla Academy Karishi, Abuja on Tuesday emerged champions of this year’s National Principals’ Cup finals held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. The Sani Lulu boys defeated Christ Comprehensive College, Kaduna 2-0 in an entertaining final dominated by the FCT boys. The Kaduna lads who started the game […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica