Costa Rica 2022: Falconets to square up with Congo

Congo Brazzaville’s U20 girls have emerged as the Falconets’ opponents in the penultimate round of the African qualifiers for next year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals in Costa Rica.

Nigeria’s U20 girls, two–time runners-up at the global finals, dismissed their counterparts from the Central African Republic 11-0 on aggregate to reach the penultimate round of the series. A 7-0 win in Douala (home of Central African Republic for international matches) was followed with a 4-0 trouncing at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos on Wednesday.

Congo’s girls sailed through on Saturday evening, after a 3-1 defeat of the U20 girls of Egypt in Brazzaville. The first leg in Cairo ended 1-1.

The penultimate round of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022 will take place in December, with the ultimate round in January 2022.

