Costa Rica 2022: Falconets’ top scorer promises good outing

Nigeria highest goal scorer in the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women World Cup in Costa Rica, Flourish Sabastian, has said her target alongside her teammates is to get as far as possible in the competition. While thanking the Nigeria Football Federation for camping them for almost a year, the striker who scored seven goals in the qualifiers said the camping has helped the players to bond together.

“Wehavebeenabletoconcentrate on our preparation sincewecameintocampand I can say the unity and close bonding will help us to go far in Costa Rica,” she said. “We have been receiving a lot of encouragement and I have to alsothankourcoaches for what they have been able to do for us, I want to promise Nigeriansthatwearegoingto make them proud.” Meanwhile, the twotime runners-up and onetime semifinalists Nigeria are upbeat about scooping the three points when they go up against one of Europe’s top teams, France in the opening match of Group C of this year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup finals in San Jose on Thursday night.

 

