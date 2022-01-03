Sports

Costa Rica 2022 Race: Danjuma invites Demehin, 25 others for Cameroon

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Coach Chris Danjuma has called up 26 players to the camp of the Nigeria’s U20 Girls, Falconets ahead of this month’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying cracker against Cameroon’s U20 Girls, Junior Lionesses.

The list includes defender and captain Oluwatosin Demehin, goalkeeper Omini Monle, midfielders Basirat Amoo and Esther Onyenezide, and forwards Flourish Sebastine, Mercy Idoko and Precious Vincent.

A 15-goal haul in their last three matches has taken the two-time World Cup finalists to the penultimate round of the African qualifying series for this year’s finals, which will hold in Costa Rica. The Falconets hammered their Central African Republic counterparts 7-0 away and 4-0 at home in the second round, before a 4-0 bashing of hosts Congo in Brazzaville. The Congolese opted not to travel to Nigeria for the reverse tie.

Cameroon will host the first leg of the penultimate round in Douala on Sunday January 23, with the return leg to hold at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos a fortnight later.

The winner will have a date with the winner of the fixture Senegal/Morocco for a slot at the 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Costa Rica in August.

All the invited players have been directed to report at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye in Abuja on Wednesday January 5, 2022 with their training kits and COVID-19 vaccination cards.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Chidinma Nkiruka (Edo Queens); Nelly Ekeh (Sunshine Queens); Inyene Etim (Abia Angels); Omini Monle (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Rofiat Imuran (Rivers Angels); Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens); Motunrayo Ezekiel (Naija Ratels); Oluwatosin Demehin (Rivers Angels); Omowunmi Oshobukola (Edo Queens); Oluwabunmi Oladeji (Naija Ratels); Oluchi Ohaegbulem (Confluence Queens); Chidinma Ogbuchi (FC Robo Queens); Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels)

Midfielders: Basirat Amoo (Nasarawa Amazons); Esther Onyenezide (FC Robo Queens); Yina Adoo (Nasarawa Amazons); Anuoluwapo Yusuf (Bayelsa Queens); Chinyere Kalu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Forwards: Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens); Mercy Idoko (Nasarawa Amazons); Flourish Sebastine (Edo Queens); Taiwo Lawal (FC Robo Queens); Precious Vincent (Bayelsa Queens); Blessing Okpe (Rivers Angels); Chiamaka Okwachukwu (Royal Queens); Amarachi Onyenekwe (Nasarawa Amazons)

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Egbo’s amazing feat in Europe

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Football development takes various forms in every society. It requires good planning to bring all aspects of the development together to get the desired result and ensure the country is able to compete continentally and globally. It is important to catch the talents young from the grassroots across the country and nurture them to stardom. […]
Sports

Referee accuses player of threatening to kill him

Posted on Author Reporter

  A referee in Argentina’s first division has accused a Lanus player of threatening to kill him if he ever officiates their games again, according to a report the referee filed with police. The alleged incident happened during a game between Lanus and Racing on Monday night, which home side Racing won 3-1 to extend […]
Sports

500 boxers set for Gifted Cole boxing talent hunt Saturday

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Over 500 boxers have indicated interest in this third edition of Gifted Cole boxing talents hunt slated to hold tomorrow in Lekki, Lagos. The sponsor of the talents hunt and undefeated boxing champion, Gifted cole, who arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, said; “I am eager to see Nigerians dominate boxing and after what we saw […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica