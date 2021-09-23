Costa Rica 2022 Race: Falconets off to Douala for CAR clash

Africa’s most successful team at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup finals, the Falconets of Nigeria, will on Saturday commence another race to qualify for the global tournament when they square up to their counterparts from the Central African Republic in the city of Douala, Cameroon. Africa’s football-governing body, CAF has not approved any stadia facility in Central African Republic as being good enough to host an international match – this has forced the country’s national teams to adopt other nations as ‘home ground’.

Falconets have played in every edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup since the competition was launched as an U-19 tournament in Canada in 2022, winning the silver medals in 2010 in Germany and in 2014 in Canada, and were semi finalists in 2012 in Japan.

Head Coach Christopher Danjuma has picked 23 players from the group that has been training in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for several weeks now and the contingent will fly out of Abuja on Wednesday night. Saturday’s encounter is slated for the Stade Japoma de Douala from 3pm Cameroon time. Among the players invited are; Ayomide Bakare, Monle Oyono, Inyene Etim, Oluwatosin Demehin, Omowunmi Oshobukola, Rofiat Imuran, Jumoke Alani and Angela Michael.

