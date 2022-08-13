Sports

Costa Rica 2022: Sabastine the heroine in Falconets’ win against France

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Flourish Sabastine was the heroine for the Super Falconets as they overcame several hurdles in a feisty 1-0 defeat of France in the opening match of Group C at the 10th FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica on Friday morning. The qualifiers’ highest goal scorer scored the only goal of a game marred by rain and stoppage to give the two-time runners-up Nigeria the precious three points at stake.

Stormy conditions in San Jose, capital of the central American country, made fluid football impossible from the start, but midfielder Esther Onyenezide still caused panic in the French team’s vital area with an intelligent free kick after only seven minutes. Mexican referee Francia Gonzales opted to stop the game in the 20th minute as a tropical rainstorm made visibility impossible for both the combatants and the umpire. The game’s suspension lasted exactly one hour.

Eight minutes after resumption, Magnaba Folquet had to desperately head the ball away from goal as Nigeria pushed forward. However, within two minutes as the first half wound down, Nigeria skipper Oluwatosin Demehin and France defender Kysha Sylla were cautioned – a measure of the intensity of the battle. In the second half, both teams fought even harder. Substitute Jade Nassi thought she had put France ahead when she slotted home from a goalmouth melee that followed a corner kick in the 80th minute, but referee Gonzales consulted the Video Assistant Referee which correctly ruled out the strike for a foul on Omini.

Five minutes later, Nigeria got the goal that their push, effort and enterprise deserved when Flourish Sabastine, top scorer for the Falconets in the African qualifying series, raced onto a brilliant Mercy Idoko pass, kept her composure and slotted past goalkeeper Marie-Morgane Sieber with some flourish. The Falconets’ next game is on Sunday against Korea Republic at the Estadio Alajuela Morera Soto. Victory in that game will automatically assure Nigeria of a place in the tournament’s quarter-finals.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

National team coaches not HELPing home-based players ENOUGH to succeed –Dele Aiyenugba

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA says he is looking forward to winning something great with his new club, Kwara United. Excerpts… It all started with Kwara Stars years back and now you are with Kwara United, what’s the affiliation with Kwara? Kwara is like home to me, Kwara […]
Sports

Rivers United star blasts NFF over football lockdown

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers United player Ossy Martins has criticized the government for failing to lift the ban on domestic football, while the Super Eagles have returned to action. The former Kwara United forward said it is wrong for football to be lockdown in the country, while the national team is engaging in an international friendly abroad. He […]
Sports

EPL: We ‘did everything to lose’ against Arsenal, says Tuchel

Posted on Author Reporter

• Defeat leaves Chelsea with Champions League uncertainty • Tuchel takes full ‘responsibility’ for seven changes to side Thomas Tuchel blamed himself for fielding a much-changed lineup that lost narrowly to Arsenal, saying his side received a “wake-up call” that leaves them uncertain of Champions League qualification via the domestic route with two games left. Chelsea […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica