Costa Rica 2022: Wastefulness, complacency cost us against Holland –Danjuma

Segun Bailey ABUJA Falconets head coach, Chris Danjuma has said wastefulness and complacency cost the team a place in the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. Nigeria registered a staggering 27 shots against the Netherlands. No team has had as many attempts without scoring at Costa Rica 2022.

 

That statistic owed a great deal to Oranje goalkeeper Lisan Alkemade, who made 11 saves. A wonder goal helped the Netherlands upset Nigeria in Sunday’s quarterfinal match that was dominated by the Falconets. “This is football when your opponent capitalizes on your mistake and they punish you for that,” Danjuma lamented in a press conference.

 

“I think we had these few mistakes starting and we were punished for it and we had our chances and we could not take it. “Football is all about taking your chances. But it is just unfortunate because nobody wants to go into the game and lose. We wanted to go all the way, but it did not happen.”

 

Zera Hulswit gave the Dutch the lead in the 10th minute and Ziva Henry capitalised on another mistake from the Nigerian defense to double the advantage in the 33rd minute

 

