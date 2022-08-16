Sports

Costa Rica 2022: We play confidently to win – Onyenezide

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as Nigeria pip South Korea 1-0 for a quarterfinal slot

 

Nigeria’s goal scorer and player of the match in the Falconets World U-20 Women World Cup defeat of South Korea on Sunday night in one of the Group C games played, Esther Onyenezide, has said the team is always full of confidence anytime they step on the pitch.

 

Onyenezide, who scored the only goal late in the second half said the Falconets were out to show the world that quality talents were in the country. “We are a giant in Africa and we fear no other team,” she said.

 

“We’ve trained together for an unbelievable amount of time and if you look back at qualifying, then we’ve every right to be confident out here whenever we play. “We want to show the world that we’re not just big in African terms but that we can beat any other team.”

 

The Falconets, who lost in the tournament’s final in 2010 and 2014 to Germany, opened with a 1-0 win over France and face already-eliminated Canada in their final group game on Thursday.

 

The top-of-the-table clash was highly anticipated as both teams knew a win would take them to the tournament’s quarter-finals, both having won their respective first games of the tournament.

 

Korea Republic were top of the log on goal difference, having defeated Canada 2-0, after the Falconets had beaten France 1-0 on Friday morning.

 



