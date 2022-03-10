Costs, lack of access hindering family planning uptake

…as child spacing tackles high risk pregnancy, reduces mortality

Data shows that Nigeria has a maternal mortality rate of 576 per 100,000 live births (lb), the fourth highest on earth. But experts say that appropriate use of family planning can effectively reduce pregnancy-related deaths and morbidity, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Adetutu Olaiya, a 25-year old hairdresser, who lives in Igbogbo in the outskirts of Ikorodu, Lagos, has cut down on social activities during which she interacted with friends in the rural neighbourhood. As she stepped out on that fateful afternoon, Mr. Laja Coker, her neighbour observed that her stomach was protruded so much as to suspect she could be pregnant but quickly expressed doubt that it couldn’t be so considering that her latest and second baby was barely three months old. Could Adetutu’s big stomach be the sign of pregnancy, another neighbour who saw her that afternoon also asked aloud without talking to anyone in particular.

“It appeared to be a pregnancy,” the neighbor assured himself.” Beyond being openly rumoured that Adetutu could have become pregnant again, the discussion which has been making the rounds, has also become the subject of gossip, generating emotional and psychological stress for the mother of two. To help douse the stress facing Adetutu, her husband, Oloye Coker advised her to go for a pregnancy test which turned out positive, but rather than calm her down, Adetutu became more worried over how she would cope with caring for the baby who was still breastfeeding and the growing pregnancy simultaneously.

However, the thought of both Adetutu and her husband choosing to go for an abortion, was never contemplated, given their strict Catholic faith which forbids the fateful from engaging in such practice. The couple consequently settled with the pregnancy, despite the inconvenience it posed to the family.

Asked why she didn’t access family planning to prevent this current pregnancy, Adetutu said the cost demanded by the local pharmacy where she attempted to procure the family planning product had put her off. According to her, at the time she sought the product, she couldn’t afford the N3,000 demanded at the medicine store. Adetutu and her husband however relied on the withdrawal method which failed them. Sadly, the mother of two actually had desired to use family planning, but didn’t.

It is clear that Adetutu did not access the contraceptive because of the cost. These are some of the highlights of a three-day online media training of journalists & talk show hosts on reproductive maternal and child health. The webinar held from March 1 to 3, and organised by the Rotary Reproductive Maternal and Child Health (RMCH) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) and the Society for Gynaecology and Obstetrics in Nigeria (SOGON), has the theme ‘Creating Access: Community Participation For Women and Adolescent.”

Adetutu is just one of the numerous Nigerian women who desire to use family planning services but due to one reason or the other are not using the needed services, and subsequently miss out on the numerous benefits of the live-saving procedure. While Nigeria represents 2.4 per cent of the world’s population, it currently contributes 10 per cent of global deaths for pregnant mothers. Latest figures show that Nigeria has a maternal mortality rate of 576 per 100,000 live births (lb), the fourth highest on earth.

Sadly, with regard to family planning, Nigeria has a 19 per cent unmet need, according to the 2018 National Democratic Health Sur-vey (NDHS), meaning that this is the percentage of women that want to use family planning in the country but are not able to use it based on several hurdles hindering the uptake of services. In her presentation at the Rotary RMCH webinar, a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology in the College of Health Sciences, Bayero University Kano, Hadiza Galadanci who is also a director of a World Bank supported Africa Center of Excellence for Population Health and Policy, said what family planning and child spacing do is to address high risk pregnancies most of which end with either a maternal death or morbidity like vaginal fistula which is an abnormal opening that connects the vagina to another organ, such as your bladder, colon or rectum. According to her, high risk pregnancies are categorised as ‘too early’; this is when young teenagers get pregnant for the first time.

This could lead to varginal fistula and pre-eclampsia, a rare but serious condition where high blood pressure results in seizures during pregnancy. “High risk pregnancy could similarly be those that are ‘too frequent,’ meaning that you have a baby and in the next six months you are pregnant again. Your baby is just one year and half and you are pregnant again.

You have malnutrition, anaemia, child mortality and other illnesses and you are pregnant again.” In addition, Galadanci stated that some women have given birth to numerous children and end up with ruptured uterus and post-partum haemorrhage; this is another set of high risk pregnancy which family planning can prevent, she added.

Furthermore, the professor of obstetrics and gynaecology stated that when a pregnancy is ‘too late’ such as when a 45-year old woman gets pregnant and doesn’t come for antenatal, she could deliver with all the complications. “These are what family planning services and child spacing will take care of. Based on the 19 per cent unmet need, Galadanci reasoned that some people are probably not aware of the benefits of family planning. Even a lot of people that are aware of its advantages may not be aware of where to get the services, she stated. Lack of availability is another factor; you get to a hospital and the providers don’t have specific products that the clients want. “I want an implant and it is not available, for instance, is a barrier and I will end up not using any at all,” she lamented.

“There are places in our country that are very difficult to access. Of course in the urban centres, at every nook and cranny, you will find a private hospital or somewhere that you can get family planning services and products.” On the contrary, in the rural areas, Galadanci noted that there are women that don’t get access to family planning services and end up with high risk pregnancies.

Furthermore, Galadanci said the fear of side effects is real. “You haven’t even used family planning because someone said she used it and had this side effect. Hence, you are afraid because you don’t want to have the same side effects.” There are also cultural, traditional and religious reasons why clients keep away from accessing family planning. Although family planning is supposed to be free in public hospitals, it is not a secret that there are added charges.

“You have to pay for transportation, registration, syringes and other things. At the end of the day, there is additional cost. It’s not really free to our women.” And then poverty is another encumbrance. “People are thinking of what to eat and what to feed their children with.

Galadanci said family planning is therefore the least of their worries. On lack of access, she said this is not just that one cannot get physical assess but there are other accesses. “When the health provider doesn’t have the necessary skills or the facilities don’t even have the healthcare providers, these could be obstacles to accessing services. However, she reasoned that family planning should be at the basic level. “You don’t have to come to general hospitals to get them. You can get your family planning products from the nearest primary health care centre (PHC) to your residence.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...