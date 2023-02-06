COT: Seven banks’ earnings rise 12.33% to N193.69bn

Seven deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country earned a total of N193.69billion in fees and commission income last year, their unaudited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, has shown.

This amount is 12.33 per cent (N21.27 billion) higher than the N172.42 billion that the lenders made in 2021.

The banks are Stanbic IBTC, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Fidelity Bank Plc, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, Unity Bank and Jaiz Bank. Nigerian lenders derive their fee and commission income from account maintenance charges, Automated TellerMachine( ATM) charges, fees from other electronic banking channels, letters of credit commission, remittancesfees, cardbased fees, fees from brokerage commissionandfinancialadvisory fees, among others. New Telegraph’s analysis of the December 31, 2022 unaudited financial statements recently released by the seven DMBsshowsthattheyallraked in higher fee and commission income last year, compared with 2021.

Stanbic IBTC led the other six banks in the amount made from fees and commission during the period under re-view, as its net fee commission income stood at N91.40billion as against N82.88billion in the preceding year. It was followed by FCMB which reported net fee and commission income of N34.01billion for 2022, compared with N28.75billion in 2021. Fidelity Bank’s unaudited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, show net fee and commission income of N21.72billion as against N20.78billion that the lender made in the preceding year. Also, Sterling Bank’s unauditedfinancialstatements indicate that it made N20.65billion in net fee and commission income last year compared with N19.36 billion in 2021. Similarly, Wema Bank’s net fee and commission income rose to N16.59billion in 2022 from N13.42billion in the preceding year.

Unity Bank reported net fee and commission income of N7.69billionlastyearasagainst N6.12billion in 2021. Non interest lender, Jaiz Bank’s, net fee and commission income increased to N1.64billion in 2022 from N1.11billion in the preceding year. Analysts note that banks’ revenue generated from electronic banking channels fees, has been boosted by the rapid growth in electronic payments occasionedbythe2020Covid-19 crisis. Indeed, in its report titled, “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics”, the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), stated: “The Covid-19 pandemic changed the e-payments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments as more people transitioned to electronic channels forfundsexchangeinthewake of government-imposed lockdowns.”

In May last year, the Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aishah Ahmad, said that electronic transactions in the country jumped by 66 per cent to N330 trillion in December 2021 from N198.61 trillion at the end of 2020. According tolatestNIBSS’ data, electronicpaymenttransactions in the country rose to a record high of N387 trillion in 2022. With the tough economic climate in the country adverselyaffectingthelendingenvironment and making DMBs to increasingly focus on generating income from e-payment channels such as, Point Of Sales (POS) terminals, mobile applications, USSD channels and online banking, experts are anticipating that banks’ fee and commission income will continue to head north for the foreseeable future.

