Cote D’Ivoire 2023: Eagles to know opponents today

Super Eagles will be hoping to get a favourable opponents ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification draw scheduled for Tuesday (today).

After their dismal performance at the 2021 AFCON and also missing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Nigeria will now look forward to the Nations Cup in Cote D’Ivoire and will hope for a good draw so as to secured passage to the competition.

A total of 48 teams will be divided into 12 groups of four teams each, with only the winner of each group guaranteed a slot at the 34th Africa Cup of Nations that Cote d’Ivoire will stage next year summer. Hosts Cote d’Ivoire are guaranteed a place, alongside the best three second –placed teams in all the 12 groups.

Nigeria is among the 12 teams in Pot 1 – the teams that will head the 12 qualification groups. Others in Pot 1 are reigning champions Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Algeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Democratic Republic of Congo and Cote d’Ivoire. Cote d’Ivoire’s participation will be only for for mality sake.

In Pot 2 are South Africa, Cape Verde, Guinea, Gabon, Benin Republic, Uganda, Zambia, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Madagascar, Kenya and Sierra Leone. Pot 3 comprises of Namibia, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau, Niger Republic, Libya, Mozambique, Malawi, Togo, Zimbabwe, The Gambia, Angola and Comoros.

Tanzania, CentralAfricanRepublic, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Swaziland, Lesotho, Botswana, Liberia, South Sudan and Sao Tome & Principe make up Pot 4.

