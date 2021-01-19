Sports

Cote d’Ivoire edge Eaglets to win U-17 WAFU B Tourney

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria’s U17 boys came close to a stunning comeback from three goals down before losing 2-3 to their Ivorian counterparts in Monday night’s final of the WAFU U17 Cup Tournament in the Togolese capital, Lome.
The sleeky Baby Elephants, who had won all their previous three games in the tournament (1-0 over Nigeria; 3-1 over Ghana and 1-0 over Niger Republic), raced to a 1-0 first half lead and then added two more before the 70th minute, leaving five-time world champions Nigeria crestfallen and looking out of sorts at the Stade Kegue.
However, the Eaglets pulled themselves together and scored two quick goals late in the game to earn a respectable result, as both teams proudly picked tickets to the 2021 Africa U17 Cup of Nations holding in Morocco March 13 – 31.
Earlier in the evening, Burkina Faso’s Baby Etalons, who lost 0-1 to Nigeria in the semi finals, grabbed the tournament’s bronze medal after an 11-10 penalty shoot-out win over Niger Republic following 1-1 draw in the classification match.
The Golden Eaglets’ contingent is expected back in Nigeria on Tuesday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Volleyball national teams camping postponed

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The technical committee of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation has suspended the forthcoming camping of the U-18 national female team and U-19 national male team earlier scheduled to commence on the 27th of December, 2020 in Kaduna until further notice.   The development according to the technical chairman, Martin Melandi, is due to the second phase […]
Sports

United, Wolves discover possible Europa League foes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United now know the pathway to glory in the 2019/20 Europa League, following UEFA’s quarter-final and semi-final draw in Nyon, Switzerland. The Reds still have to complete the job against LASK at Old Trafford in the round of 16 but, with a healthy 5-0 advantage from the first game in Linz, we can […]
Sports

Aruna, Meshref lead Africa to ITTF World Cup

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Despite finishing as runner’s up at the 2020 African Cup in Tunisia earlier this year, Aruna Quadri will be leading Team Africa to the ITTF Men’s World Cup scheduled for November in China.   The Nigerian was listed among the top 20 players in the world that will compete at the championships. In a statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica