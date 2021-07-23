Cote d’Ivoire secures first African win in Olympics football

Two goals were enough to hand Côte d’Ivoire the win against a stubborn Saudi Arabia outfit in their opening match in the men’s Olympic soccer tournament on Thursday in Yokohama, Japan. Franck Kessie scored the winning goal in the 66th minute to seal a 2-1 over the stubborn Arabians. Ivory Coast were making their first Olympic appearance since the 2008 Beijing Games, when the team advanced to the knockout stage. Saudi Arabia hasn’t been to an Olympics in soccer since 1996. Ivory Coast went ahead 1-0 late in the first half after an own-goal from defender Abdulelah Alamri, but Saudi Arabia rebounded when Salem Aldawsari scored in the 44th minute. Kessie, who plays for AC Milan, scored off a pass from Manchester United forward Amad Diallo. The two teams are in a tough group at the Olympics with Brazil, the gold medalists from the 2016 Games, and Germany, the silver medalists who lost to the Brazilians on penalties at the Maracana Stadium.
Bellerin at Arsenal crossroads as PSG prepare transfer bid for Gunners star
Of all the Arsenal squad there are few, perhaps none, whose connection with the squad is as deep as that of Hector Bellerin. Among first team players only Mesut Ozil and Emiliano Martinez are longer serving. Only the former has made more appearances. Whilst Ozil has been ostracised Bellerin has grown in prominence since signing […]
Iheanacho the villain as Leicester draw against Crystal Palace
Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, as the villian for Leicester City on Monday after losing a penalty in the team’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in an English Premier League game. The former Manchester City star was given his second start of the season and had a glorious opportunity to put the former EPL […]
JUST IN: Barnabas Imenger, Lobi Stars manager, is dead
Lobi Stars team manager and former Super Eagles striker, Barnabas Imenger, is dead. Austin Tyowua, media officer of the team, who confirmed the tragedy to online newspaper, TheCable, said that Imenger died at the Mational Jospital in Abuja on Monday morning after a protracted illness. “It is true that we lost our team manager […]
