Sports

Cote d’Ivoire secures first African win in Olympics football

Posted on Author Kelechi Igwe Comment(0)

Two goals were enough to hand Côte d’Ivoire the win against a stubborn Saudi Arabia outfit in their opening match in the men’s Olympic soccer tournament on Thursday in Yokohama, Japan. Franck Kessie scored the winning goal in the 66th minute to seal a 2-1 over the stubborn Arabians. Ivory Coast were making their first Olympic appearance since the 2008 Beijing Games, when the team advanced to the knockout stage. Saudi Arabia hasn’t been to an Olympics in soccer since 1996. Ivory Coast went ahead 1-0 late in the first half after an own-goal from defender Abdulelah Alamri, but Saudi Arabia rebounded when Salem Aldawsari scored in the 44th minute. Kessie, who plays for AC Milan, scored off a pass from Manchester United forward Amad Diallo. The two teams are in a tough group at the Olympics with Brazil, the gold medalists from the 2016 Games, and Germany, the silver medalists who lost to the Brazilians on penalties at the Maracana Stadium.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Bellerin at Arsenal crossroads as PSG prepare transfer bid for Gunners star

Posted on Author Reporter

  Of all the Arsenal squad there are few, perhaps none, whose connection with the squad is as deep as that of Hector Bellerin. Among first team players only Mesut Ozil and Emiliano Martinez are longer serving. Only the former has made more appearances. Whilst Ozil has been ostracised Bellerin has grown in prominence since signing […]
Sports

Iheanacho the villain as Leicester draw against Crystal Palace

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, as the villian for Leicester City on Monday after losing a penalty in the team’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in an English Premier League game.   The former Manchester City star was given his second start of the season and had a glorious opportunity to put the former EPL […]
Sports

JUST IN: Barnabas Imenger, Lobi Stars manager, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lobi Stars team manager and former Super Eagles striker, Barnabas Imenger, is dead. Austin Tyowua, media officer of the team, who confirmed the tragedy to online newspaper, TheCable, said that Imenger died at the Mational Jospital in Abuja on Monday morning after a protracted illness. “It is true that we lost our team manager […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica