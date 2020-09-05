Côte d’Ivoire, Tunisia friendlies good for Eagles –Lawal

Former player Garba Lawal has stated that the two friendlies in line for the Super Eagles is good for the team’s development. The Super Eagles will be playing their firstever game together as a team since the pandemic halted football in Africa by next month if everything goes well as planned against Cote d’ Ivoire and Tunisia.

Reacting to the latest arrangement of the game Lawal in a chat with www.brila.net exclusively stated that, it will again unite the players and also give them that bond ever since football was affected by Covid-19 most especially, the continent of Africa.

He said, it is going to be a good development for the team. ”Fantastic, I think for now there is no football, you know the pandemic make things so difficult for countries to play football with the exception of the Europeans who will soon be playing their Nations League, I think it’s fantastic to see the Africans back playing football, the South Africans have started their league already so, I think it’s a good development, “Lawal said. The Super Eagles according to the schedule will be playing Cote d’Ivoire first on the 9th of October while the Tunisian game will be coming up 17th of the same month.

