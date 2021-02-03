Cottage theatres’ll help create vibrant communities – Oteh

Notable theatre director, arts manager, and the artistic director of the acclaimed Jos-based theatre compaby, Jos Repertory Theatre (JRT), Dr. Patrick-Jude Oteh, shares his thoughts on live theatre, arts management, cottage theatre, the impact of COVID-19 on the arts and culture sector, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME

You are the founder and artistic director of the acclaimed Jos Repertory Theatre based in Jos, Plateau State capital. Tell us, how it has been running such an outfit especially against the backdrop of poor appreciation of and support by government…

It has been fun running Jos Repertory Theatre from Jos which we have always regarded as our base. It is from here that we move our talents to anywhere work beckons. You know we started out as an experiment – to find out if we can build a career on what we studied in the University. Our expectations have been surpassed and we are actually very surprised that not only have we been able to build a career out of our craft, we have also been able to earn a comfortable living through it. In my Arts Management classes which I teach, I always tell my colleagues that if you set out with the mindset that government is going to be the backbone of your practice, you are making a wrong assumption because government has her own problems which are never ending. The arts will always be in the background of most government programs and before it gets to your turn on the queue of never-ending problems, the resources are exhausted. Do not forget that the Arts are not ‘revenue’ yielding and for most people in government, investing in the human spirit is an abstract theory so why bother. In our practice, government support and appreciation comes last.

What are the major challenges and how have you been able to surmount them?

The major challenge of any arts organization is funding. I always point out that we have a lot of abundant talents. We have a lot of programs but certainly require funding to run the talents and programs. Over the past 20 years, we have relied a lot on earned income from our work as well as gifts and donations from individuals. It is a lot of work but we are not afraid of work. Infact, work delights us. We are extremely grateful to those Embassies, organizations and individuals who have found us worthy to work with. They are the ones that have kept us going. In our line of work, we have found that Nigerians are extremely generous people. We are grateful for their continuous support.

How has JRT helped in the revival of live theatre in Jos, FCT and other parts of the country?

We have been credited with lifting the spirit of the city during the cyclical violence and crisis of a few years ago. I recall that you were in Jos during one or two of those crisis phases and also during one of the unending curfews we had in the city. Fortunately, all these are in the past now. But for those festivals which you attended during the crisis phases, you saw the huge number of audiences that turned up. It was almost as if they wanted to assert their humanity and assert their right to decent living and dreams. Only the arts can pull that off. We have pulled it off beautifully. In the midst of a crisis, we have provided a platform that brought all divides together Limitedwatching plays from other climes speaking directly to the reasons for the crisis. In some situations it was uncanny. If you have read or watched August Wilson’s ‘Radio Golf’, ‘Jitney’, ‘Two Trains Running’ and ‘Fences’, you will understand perfectly what I am talking about! Or even Yahaya Dangana’s ‘The Emir’s Secret’ or Sefi Atta’s ‘Death Road’. It might interest you when I show you emails over 200 that we have received in the course of the last two months requesting for 2021 festival dates! We have requests from FCT, Lagos, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna and Enugu but unfortunately these are not normal times.

A lot has been said about the imperative of cottage theatres to the development of not just the sector but also entertainment industry in general?

Cottage Theatres are to the arts what small industries are to the society. They help to create vibrant communities filled with grace and beauty. Imagine if we had cottage theatres spread through the Nigerian landscape. Imagine the diversity, the touring opportunities, and the creativity. Awesome! Imagine how many artistes will be employed on an annual basis. All of us will be working all year round bringing new dimensions to our craft. Endless possibilities!

What are your thoughts about COVID-19 pandemic and how has it redefined theatre performances, especially against the backdrop of the new strain of the Corona virus ravaging the world today?

The practice of theatre has been re-defined in so many ways. The terrible beauty of Covid-19 is that you can now watch a performance virtually and in your own space! You can eat, chat with a friend, drink, answer a phone call, walk around and come back and continue. A lot of people are now finding it possible to laugh alone! I want to reiterate that this disruption is only momentary. In the course of human history, such disruptions occur but the human spirit is resilient and will certainly surmount. We had thought that the 2019/2020 strain of the virus was the end of it all, or according to Samuel Beckett the “Endgame” of viruses, but we were wrong and before our very eyes the virus has mutated, and brought forth new strains, but the human spirit will triumph. You know when Cul-de-Sac Theatre performed Endgame, the subtitle was “The End of the World Is At Hand – nothing is funnier than unhappiness”. I believe we will experience happier times again and the world will go back to what it used to be. This disruption is only momentary. The theatre will continue to evolve and for us practitioners, we must evolve with it or die off!

Against this backdrop, what is your advice for theatre practitioners and filmmakers in Nigeria?

The same thing that Jesus told his disciples in Matthew 14: 27 – Courage! Do not be afraid! And I add, this too will pass. COVID-19 caught most of us napping! This is the brutal truth. With no regular jobs, no form of savings, no surplus kept for the rainy day, we were simply not prepared. There is nothing we can do now except to wait out the tide. If we had a functioning National Endowment for the Arts, it would not be so bad. For those of our colleagues especially in government who argue that an Endowment for the Arts is a frivolity, I hope that COVID-19 will convince them otherwise. Every society needs artistes! We are too frivolous in our treatment of our artistes. But you know Tony, even minus COVID-19, our sector has a lot of challenges especially economic challenges because that is the nature of the industry but each artiste, each organization must begin to chart her own survival methods especially post COVID-19. But for now, we must be calm! Very calm!

Where do you see live theatre in the next decade?

Why do you want to plan that long? We do not plan that long anymore. Our initial thought was to survive 2020. Now so early in the New Year, we find that we are now planning to survive 2021. Weird times we are going through. But we will dare to dream, we will dare to plan even if it is for a few months, and we will dare to hope! After all it is the first year in a new decade!!! We will survive through other means, we will pull through. We will look carefully, staying safe but we must certainly keep hoping!

Any regrets?

None. I am a member of one of the oldest and most beautiful professions in the world. I have a great and terrific career. I have a lovely family. I am on a high right now, so absolutely no regrets.

Your Ph.D is in what field? Is it earned? Or Honorary?

It is certainly not Honorary. It is earned. In Theatre Arts from the University of Ibadan. My thesis studied small arts organizations in Nigeria over a timeframe of a quarter of a Century. It was a remarkable study in that many of us do not know how resilient our arts ecology actually is as well as the entrepreneurial opportunities. There are too many things we take for granted. After my thesis defence, my pain grew in rapid folds due to a lack of our National Endowment Fund. There are a lot of us out there doing incredibly important work and they are practicing what I refer to as “bare-knuckle” theatre. They deserve a lot of support and here I refer to all facets of the arts. If we had an Endowment Fund, perhaps a lot of them could create more with so little resources but the dearth of resources hinders their creativity. But the beauty of what they do is that they still create despite the limitations. Well, it is only a matter of time.

