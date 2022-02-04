Cotton: CBN’s intervention scales up seed production

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s strategic intervention in cotton value chain is brightening the sector’s horizon, with cotton seed production scaling up from about 80,000 metric tonnes prior to 2019, which marked CBN’s support, to 150,000 metric tonnes in 2022. Also, from about five active ginneries in the sector preceding the intervention, there are about 23 active ginneries now.

The President, National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN), Mr. Anibe Achimugu, confirmed the figure on the sideline of signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NATCON and National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on data collation. Responding to question on impact of CBN intervention on cotton value chain, the NATCON president said: “The Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), which we participated in from 2019, has given life back to the sector. I’m not talking only just for cotton production; we are talking about the processing of cotton and also the manufacture of cotton items.

“The collaboration through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme is very robust; it was the first intervention. I beat my chest to say yes it followed the value chain approach. The farmers were supported, the ginneries were supported, the textile companies were supported and the CBN also tied in the uniform services as the first market basically for Nigeria produced cotton.

“That collaboration is on-going. Before we came on-board in 2019, I think Nigeria was producing about 80,000MT of seed cotton, but in 2019, we produced 123,000 metric tonnes; in 2020 it went up to 132,000. On average, Nigeria is now producing 150,000 metric tonnes of seed cotton. Give or take, before we started also in 2019, it was only about five ginneries that were really active. Let’s put it that way, but as I speak to you today, we have about 23 companies that are active. “If we sustain this intervention by CBN, Nigeria can overtake Mali as mentioned by the Statistician General, Burkina Fasso, Benin Republic, these are big producers. Within five years, I believe we can, if we sustain this intervention, produce upward of a million metric tonnes of seed cotton.” In 2019, CBN flagged off strategic interventions in series of agriculture produce, of which cotton and textile was one of them.

As of last year – 2021, the apex bank put its total disbursement to over 200,000 cotton farmers from 2019 to revamp the industry at N44 billion. Speaking on importance of data generation and dissemination, and partnership the association sought with NBS, Achimugu said he decided to reach out to Data Bureau for its strategic relevance.

“NBS has been most professional and very forthcoming. This MOU will go a long way to improve the way we live and the way we work. NACOTAN generates and disseminates data locally and internationally. In our business, Cotton- Textile-Garment Sector, we are looking to grow and compete better, with adequate and quality data. “We used to be the number two employer of labor in Nigeria, second to the public sector. The MOU will facilitate the rapid revival of the cotton industry.

“The MOU will benefit other sectors and Nigeria’s economy in general. With better data, we can make informed decisions, identify our strengths and weaknesses, strategize for the future and make sustainable policies. “In NACOTAN, we have enormous data coming in continuously. NBS are specialists in data collection and management. This is a wonderful union for the development of the economy of this country.” In his opening remark earlier, NBS’ Statistician-General, Dr. Simon Harry, underscored importance of having accurate data for cotton and textile production in the country. He said with about 33 states said to be production cotton in Nigeria, importance of accurate data deserves attention.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...