Cotton Sports players wish Noble great future

Cotton Sports of Garoua players have wished their former teammate, John Noble, a great future after the elimination of the Super Eagles from the Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Some of the players who said they were actually looking forward to Nigeria getting to the final especially with the Enyimba of Aba goalkeeper in the team, expressed their disappointment, but happy that the player was able to make Nigeria squad to Cameroon. Kaniilou Daouda, a striker with the team said it would have been a great moment to see Noble in the final and probably against Cameroon.

“I didn’t believe Nigeria will not make the final, but that’s football and we all need to move ahead,” Daouda said. “I just wish Noble will continue to perform well for his club and also the Super Eagles and probably win something for himself and Nigeria.” Also speaking with our correspondent, Cotton Sports goalkeeper, Anye Derick, said as a fellow goalkeeper with Noble, he would have loved to see him getting to the final with the Super Eagles, but nobody can see the future.

