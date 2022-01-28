Sports

Cotton Sports players wish Noble great future

Posted on Author ch Comment(0)

Cotton Sports of Garoua players have wished their former teammate, John Noble, a great future after the elimination of the Super Eagles from the Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Some of the players who said they were actually looking forward to Nigeria getting to the final especially with the Enyimba of Aba goalkeeper in the team, expressed their disappointment, but happy that the player was able to make Nigeria squad to Cameroon. Kaniilou Daouda, a striker with the team said it would have been a great moment to see Noble in the final and probably against Cameroon.

“I didn’t believe Nigeria will not make the final, but that’s football and we all need to move ahead,” Daouda said. “I just wish Noble will continue to perform well for his club and also the Super Eagles and probably win something for himself and Nigeria.” Also speaking with our correspondent, Cotton Sports goalkeeper, Anye Derick, said as a fellow goalkeeper with Noble, he would have loved to see him getting to the final with the Super Eagles, but nobody can see the future.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

WAFU B tourney: F/Eagles pledge redemption

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Flying Eagles captain Mike Zaruma has vowed the team will redeem their image and make amends with all three points against arch-rivals Ghana on Wednesday. The Nigerians drew with Côte d’Ivoire in their WAFU B U20 Tournament opener on Sunday and fell short of what is expected of them. Zaruma says all members of the […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: England need late Maguire strike to beat Poland

Posted on Author Reporter

  Harry Maguire’s late winner made it a maximum nine points from three World Cup 2022 qualifiers for England as they overcame Poland at Wembley. Poland presented a much sterner test than the formalities against San Marino and Albania and it looked like England would have to settle for a point until Maguire struck five […]
Sports

Abuja Stadium to host Super Eagles World Cup playoff vs Ghana

Posted on Author Reporter

  The MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja is poised to host the Super Eagles decisive return leg match against rivals Ghana in the 2022 World Cup playoffs in March. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has already inspected the stadium and it is expected the arena will soon get the green light to host international […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica