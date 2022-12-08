News

Council aborts raw sugar quota allocation to operators

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) has effected the implementation of Phase 2 of Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) slated to run between 2023 to 2033. The adjustment is introduced to quicken the realisation of 1.7 million metric tones consumption target in 10 years as proposed in the Plan. The slight amendment introduced in NSMP Phase 2 demands that, henceforth, allocation of raw sugar by NSDC to operators will strictly be based on the operators’ performance in the outgoing year.

Executive Sectary/ Chief Executive Officer of NSDC, Mr. Zacch Adedeji, confirmed the update on Wednesday in Abuja at a media parley just as hinted of new investors making in roads into the sector. The master sugar plan envisaged a total of 250,000 hectares of land required for cane cultivation, 28 factories to be established and over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs to be created for Nigerians. Adedeji said: “Essentially, our next phase of activities would be anchored on verifiable data and innovation to make our work seamless.”

 

Our Reporters

