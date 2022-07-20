News

Council boosts security architecture with patrol vans, task force

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In a bid to boost security at the grassroots, the Igbogbo/ Baiyeku Local Council Development Area, has donated patrol vehicles and inaugurated a joint task force on security in the council. Speaking while presenting the patrol vehicle to the community, the Council Chairman, Olusesan Daini, said the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is determined to eradicate criminality in the state and it was therefore his resolve to sustain my support to the Joint Task Force to completely eradicate criminality in Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA.

Daini, who was accompanied by Hon. Nuraini Okedina- Maja, said that the donated vehicle is to further strengthen the capacity of Joint Task Force in tackling crime and criminality in Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA. The Chairman that his administration will continue to strengthen the JTF by providing additional walking talking, salary increment, free health insurance and additional vehicles. Also speaking, Mr. Oludare Oyekanmi Igbadan, the JTF’s Commander said the chairman made the fight against crime and criminality easy in every known and required ramifications.

 

